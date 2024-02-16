Sting actress Alyla Browne confirms she’s playing Maria in Sonic the Hedgehog 3

Sting actress Alyla Browne reveals she’s playing Doctor Robotnik’s cousin, Maria, in Sonic the Paramoutn’s Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

By

Not long after hunting a monstrously-sized spider in Kiah Roache-Turner’s upcoming horror thriller Sting, Alyla Browne is hanging out with Sonic the Hedgehog and his fast-moving friends. The up-and-coming actress revealed she’s playing Maria Robotnik for Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog 3. According to Sonic the Hedgehog lore, Maria Robotnik is Professor Gerald Robotnik’s granddaughter and Doctor Robotnik’s cousin.

While there’s a chance Browne is playing a different character named Maria, I’ll bet my collection of original Sonic the Hedgehog Sega Genesis cartridges she’s the character who debuted in Sonic Adventure 2. On social media, Browne posted a picture of herself wearing a puffy bodybag-looking jacket while sitting in an actor’s chair from the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 set. The chair has the name Maria written on it, with Brown giving two playful peace signs to her fans. The jacket covers her head to toe, obscuring her character’s look.

A trailer for Alyla Browne’s new horror film, Sting, is busy giving arachnophobes nightmares, as the film features a massive spider wreaking havoc in an apartment building. Browne leads the film as Charlotte (I see what you did there; I like the cut of your jib, Kiah), a young girl whose pet spider grows to a supernatural size, killing anything in its path. Sting looks like lots of fun, with Charlotte brandishing a high-velocity Super Soaker filled with God knows what at the end of the trailer. My body is ready.

Jeff Fowler (Sonic the HedgehogGopher Broke) directs Sonic 3 from a script by Pat Casey (Violent NightSonic the Hedgehog 2) and Josh Miller (12 Deadly DaysViolent Night). Repring their roles from previous Sonic films are Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic the Hedgehog, Idris Elba as Knuckles, Colleen O’Shaughnessey as Tails, and James Marsden as Tom Wachowski. Missing from IMDB’s Sonic 3 cast list is Tika Sumpter, who plays Maddie in the first two films. While Sumpter might not appear in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, she returns for Knuckles, the Sonic spin-off coming to Paramount+ and starring Idris Elba as the attitudinal echidna.

Are you excited about Maria Robotnik appearing in Sonic the Hedgehog 3? Will she play a more significant part in the film than in Sonic Adventures 2? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

