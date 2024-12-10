Sonic the Hedgehog 3 first reactions praise the sequel as the best of the trilogy

The first reactions to Sonic the Hedgehog 3 praise the sequel as the best of the trilogy, with Jim Carrey and Keanu Reeves as the standouts.

History has shown us that video game movies rarely work. Sure, there are a few notable exceptions, but I never expected Sonic the Hedgehog to be one of them. But here we are, with the first reactions to Sonic the Hedgehog 3 praising it as the best of the trilogy.

Collider’s Steven Weintraub said Sonic the Hedgehog 3 “ is definitely the best one yet. The addition of Shadow (voiced by Keanu Reeves) adds a great antagonist that isn’t empty calories. But the reason to see the Sonic movies is Jim Carrey. He’s such a brilliant performer and he never gives less than his everything. Was a lot of fun watching him play off himself. He plays two roles in the sequel. “

ComicBook.com’s Chris Killian added, “ It’s not often that each movie gets better in a trilogy, but #SonicMovie3 is the best of the bunch. There’s action-packed goofiness a plenty thanks to Jim Carrey pulling double duty, but what I didn’t expect was a surprisingly moving performance from Keanu Reeves and a third act that might make Sonic fans a little weepy-eyed. Also – there are two big post credits scenes so AVOID SPOILERS. It’s clear [Jeff Fowler] and crew have a great affinity for the Blue Blur and he’s not going anywhere anytime soon. “

The Hollywood Handle said: “ [Sonic the Hedgehog 3] nears perfection and is easily the best film of the trilogy. While the first film felt like it was a kids film, this third film feels like it’s aimed at young adults with its story and tone although the jokes never fail to find their place for the younger audience. Keanu Reeves is the perfect casting for Shadow who is handled with great care and has a story that’s emotional and powerful. Jim Carrey’s return turns the dial up on his charismatic and energetic characteristics. Ben Schwartz, Colleen O’ Shaughnessey and Idris Elba are an unstoppable trio that bring the film together with their vocal performances. “

Per The Atom: “ LEGENDARY!! Keanu’s Shadow is PERFECT. Fun & BOMBASTIC adventure with emotional stakes. Balances humor with such gravitas. Also thrilling action that edges your hog. Not just another sequel, it’s the BEST Sonic film ever! “

Those are certainly some glowing first reactions, but will Sonic the Hedgehog 3 live up to the hype?

James Marsden reprises his role as Tom Wachowski in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, the sheriff of Green Hills. Other returning cast members include Ben Schwartz as Sonic the Hedgehog, Colleen O’Shaughnessey as Miles “Tails” Prower, Idris Elba as Knuckles the Echidna, Tika Sumpter as Maddie Wachowski, Tom Butler as Commander Walters, Lee Majdoub as Agent Stone, and, of course, Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik/Gerald Robotnik. New members of the cast include Krysten Ritter, James Wolk, Sofia Pernas, Cristo Fernández, and Jorma Taccone, as well as Alyla Browne, who is said to be playing Maria.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will hit theaters on December 20th.