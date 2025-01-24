Sonic the Hedgehog 3 comes to 4K UHD Blu-ray with a load of special features following its successful box office run

Get ready for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 to speed home. The action-packed threequel banked $422M+ since its debut in cinemas, helping Paramount’s Sonic film franchise to earn over $1 billion overall. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is available to stream in 4K Ultra HD on Prime Video and other video-on-demand platforms. If you’re not a Prime Video subscriber, you can rent the movie for $19.99 or buy it digitally for $24.99. Now, Blu-ray.com has reported on the new Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray, both of which are set to hit retailers on April 15.
The description reads,
“Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails are back for their most epic adventure yet. The team reunites to face a new formidable foe, Shadow, a mysterious hedgehog with powers unlike anything they’ve ever seen. Team Sonic must secure an unexpected alliance if they hope to stop Shadow and save the planet. Keanu Reeves joins the all-star cast as Shadow the Hedgehog.
Delivering an action-packed adventure that fans of all ages will enjoy, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3 is Certified Fresh and Verified Hot on Rotten Tomatoes with a franchise-best 96% audience rating* and an A CinemaScore. Hailed as “a total blast” (Cole Groth, Fandomwire) that “takes fun to the next level” (Dave Morales, FOX-TV), the latest film based on the SEGA video game has earned over $420 million worldwide to date, making it the highest grossing of the three Sonic films and propelling the franchise’s global box office past $1 billion.
Directed by Jeff Fowler, who has directed all three films in the series, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3 stars Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, Krysten Ritter, Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore, with James Marsden with Tika Sumpter with Idris Elba and Keanu Reeves, who joins the all-star cast as Shadow the Hedgehog.”
Special Features and Technical Specs:
- DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
- DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK
- Commentary By Director Jeff Fowler and the Voice of Sonic Ben Schwartz—Embark on an adventure with the director and star!
- Sonic Family Fun—The Sonic cast and crew share how they’ve become like a family over the years.
- Enter Shadow—Keanu Reeves and other cast members talk about his portrayal of fan-favorite character Shadow the Hedgehog.
- Robotnik Family Reunion: Ivo and Gerald—Jim Carrey and the Sonic family discuss how the characters of Ivo and Gerald Robotnik were brought to life.
- For the Love of Sonic: Directing a Trilogy—With a background in visual effects and animation, director Jeff Fowler shares how directing the Sonic films has been a dream come true.
- The Fox, the Echidna, and the Hedgehog—Ben Schwartz as Sonic, Colleen O’Shaughnessey as Tails, and Idris Elba as Knuckles invite us into the recording booth.
- Live-Action Lunacy: Acting Opposite Puppets—Find out what it’s like to act alongside life-sized puppets!
- From the Cryo-Tank to London: The World of Sonic—Explore the production designs for the film’s many spectacular locations.
- Team Sonic vs. Shadow—The team behind the epic battle sequences details how the action is choreographed for maximum realism.
- A Very Sonic Christmas—Team Sonic helps Santa Claus save Christmas!
- Gag Reel—Laugh along with Team Sonic and these hilarious outtakes!
- Deleted Scenes
- Sonic Central (Available on Digital Only)—A special message from director Jeff Fowler.
