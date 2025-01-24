Sonic the Hedgehog 3 comes to 4K UHD Blu-ray with a load of special features following its successful box office run

Get ready for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 to speed home. The action-packed threequel banked $422M+ since its debut in cinemas, helping Paramount’s Sonic film franchise to earn over $1 billion overall. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is available to stream in 4K Ultra HD on Prime Video and other video-on-demand platforms. If you’re not a Prime Video subscriber, you can rent the movie for $19.99 or buy it digitally for $24.99. Now, Blu-ray.com has reported on the new Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray, both of which are set to hit retailers on April 15.

The description reads,

“Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails are back for their most epic adventure yet. The team reunites to face a new formidable foe, Shadow, a mysterious hedgehog with powers unlike anything they’ve ever seen. Team Sonic must secure an unexpected alliance if they hope to stop Shadow and save the planet. Keanu Reeves joins the all-star cast as Shadow the Hedgehog.

Delivering an action-packed adventure that fans of all ages will enjoy, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3 is Certified Fresh and Verified Hot on Rotten Tomatoes with a franchise-best 96% audience rating* and an A CinemaScore. Hailed as “a total blast” (Cole Groth, Fandomwire) that “takes fun to the next level” (Dave Morales, FOX-TV), the latest film based on the SEGA video game has earned over $420 million worldwide to date, making it the highest grossing of the three Sonic films and propelling the franchise’s global box office past $1 billion.

Directed by Jeff Fowler, who has directed all three films in the series, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3 stars Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, Krysten Ritter, Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore, with James Marsden with Tika Sumpter with Idris Elba and Keanu Reeves, who joins the all-star cast as Shadow the Hedgehog.”

Special Features and Technical Specs: