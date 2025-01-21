Sonic the Hedgehog 4 will speed into theaters for a March 2027 release

Paramount Pictures has slated Sonic the Hedgehog 4 for a March 2027 release days after the franchise has crossed the $1 billion mark.

I should probably stop being surprised that the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise has become so successful, especially after the third film has pushed the series over the billion-dollar mark. Paramount is keen to keep the little blue speedster and his pals around a little longer, as they’ve officially slated Sonic the Hedgehog 4 for a March 19, 2027 release.

The post-credit scene of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 did give fans a hint as to where the franchise will go next, but the fourth installment is still in the early stages with no director or star attachments at the moment. Jeff Fowler helmed the first three movies, so it stands to reason that he’ll be back for Sonic 4, but you never know.

Jim Carrey, who plays Dr. Ivo Robotnik in the franchise, has even expressed a willingness to return for Sonic the Hedgehog 4 if they have a good reason to do it. “I’m definitely open. I’m open to the idea, and generally, they come to me with the next idea, and if I go, ‘That sounds fun,’ then I’ll do it,” Carrey said. “I don’t feel locked to anything in life, unless it’s something that interests me. I certainly love this crew, I love this gang that makes these movies, and I love the fans. There’s a lot of really great energy around it, great responses, and the fans jump in and say, ‘How about if you do this?’ They’ve been super helpful. I think we’re all making this movie together.

The official synopsis for Sonic the Hedgehog 3: “Sonic the Hedgehog returns to the big screen this holiday season in his most thrilling adventure yet. Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet.

James Marsden reprises his role as Tom Wachowski in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, the sheriff of Green Hills. Other returning cast members include Ben Schwartz as Sonic the Hedgehog, Colleen O’Shaughnessey as Miles “Tails” Prower, Idris Elba as Knuckles the Echidna, Tika Sumpter as Maddie Wachowski, Tom Butler as Commander Walters, Lee Majdoub as Agent Stone, and, of course, Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik/Gerald Robotnik. New members of the cast include Krysten Ritter, James Wolk, Sofia Pernas, Cristo Fernández, Jorma Taccone, and Alyla Browne as Maria.

Sonic the Hedgehog 4, release date, 2027
