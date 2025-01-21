Sonic the Hedgehog 3 races onto digital platforms after a $422M+ run at the global box office

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is already racing into homes via Prime Video and other digital platforms before the film’s theatrical run ends.

Continuing the trend of bringing movies to digital platforms before their theatrical run ends, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is now racing into homes across the globe. The action-packed threequel banked $422M+ since its debut in cinemas, helping Paramount’s Sonic film franchise to earn over $1 billion overall.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 can stream in 4K Ultra HD on Prime Video and other video-on-demand platforms. If you’re not a Prime Video subscriber, you can rent the movie for $19.99 or buy it digitally for $24.99. The physical release date for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 remains unknown.

Here’s the official synopsis for Sonic the Hedgehog 3:

“Sonic the Hedgehog returns to the big screen this holiday season in his most thrilling adventure yet. Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet.”

A mid-credits sequence in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 teases the arrival of two anticipated characters from the franchise, Metal Sonic and the giant hammer-wielding hedgehog, Amy Rose. Amy’s inclusion in Paramount’s Sonic cinematic universe could introduce a love interest for the Blue Blur. In addition to feeling flirty around Sonic, Amy is a bubbly, kind, and battle-ready do-gooder with attitude and a temper. Amy does not speak in the mid-credits tease, leaving the door open for Paramount to weigh their options about voice casting.

Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog 4 tease speaks volumes about the studio’s confidence in the franchise’s staying power. Still, fans wonder if Jim Carrey’s Dr. Ivo Robotnik is returning for another adventure or if a new villain could enter the fray. In addition to Metal Sonic, could the next series installment introduce villains like Chaos, Black Doom, Erazor Djinn, Dark Oak, Infinite, or Dark Gaia?

I don’t have my finger on the pulse of Sonic the Hedgehog fandom, and I have no idea which villain audiences would be excited about outside of Carrey returning for another round. What should Paramount do for Sonic the Hedgehog 4? Do you want Carrey to play Robotnik again, or is there someone else you’d rather see as the Big Bad? Let us know in the comments section below.