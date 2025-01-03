Jim Carrey says he’s “definitely open” to returning as Dr. Robotnik for Sonic the Hedgehog 4

While Paramount‘s Sonic the Hedgehog 3 continues to rake in dollars at the global box office, fans of the “gotta go fast” franchise already anticipate the next installment in the live-action animated series. Following the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Paramount announced plans for Sonic the Hedgehog 4. Like its predecessors, Sonic the Hedgehog 4 promises to add new fan-favorite characters to the cast, including one I’ve been waiting to see since the first installment. While new critters will appear in Sonic 4, fans wonder if Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik is returning, given the character’s fate at the end of Sonic 3. Thankfully, Jim Carrey told Cinema Today he’s “definitely open” to reprising his villainous role in Sonic the Hedgehog 4.

It will take some fancy writing to bring Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik back for Sonic the Hedgehog 4. It wouldn’t be his first return from a seemingly impossible scenario. However, Dr. Robotnik exits Sonic the Hedgehog 3 in more than a few pieces. What do I mean? Spoilers ahead! Jim Carrey pulls double duty in Sonic 3 as Dr. Ivo Robotnik and his very much alive grandfather, Professor Gerald Robotnik. During the film’s finale, after Ivo realizes Gerald aims to destroy Earth, Ivo sacrifices himself to destroy the ARK and Eclipse Cannon. Robotnik exits the movie as a hero, leaving his villain status in question for any follow-up films.

“I’m definitely open. I’m open to the idea, and generally, they come to me with the next idea, and if I go, “That sounds fun,” then I’ll do it,” Carrey told Cinema Today. “I don’t feel locked to anything in life, unless it’s something that interests me. I certainly love this crew, I love this gang that makes these movies, and I love the fans. There’s a lot of really great energy around it, great responses, and the fans jump in and say, “How about if you do this?” They’ve been super helpful. I think we’re all making this movie together.”

A mid-credits sequence in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 teases the arrival of two anticipated characters from the franchise, Metal Sonic, and the giant hammer-wielding hedgehog, Amy Rose. Amy’s inclusion in Paramount’s Sonic cinematic universe could introduce a love interest for the Blue Blur. In addition to feeling flirty around Sonic, Amy is a bubbly, kind, and battle-ready do-gooder with attitude and a temper. Amy does not speak in the mid-credits tease, leaving the door open for Paramount to weigh their options.

Should Jim Carrey return for Sonic the Hedgehog 4, or is it time to find a new villain for the franchise? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.