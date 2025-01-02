Ben Schwartz says we’re getting closer to a Super Smash Bros. team-up movie as Sonic the Hedgehog 3 runs rings around the box office

With movies like Universal’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog franchise leveling up at the box office, film adaptations of video games are finally being taken seriously in Hollywood. Though many see Mario and Sonic as competitors, times regarding crossovers and team-ups across rival IPs are changing. While walking the blue carpet for Sonic the Hedgehog 3‘s premiere, Sonic voice actor Ben Schwartz told Variety that a team-up of epic proportions could happen as a Super Smash Bros. movie. While nothing is in the works, a film based on Nintendo’s legendary platform fighting game would be monumental, and now I can’t stop thinking about the possibilities.

When asked if there’s a Sonic crossover he’d like to see, Schwartz told Variety, “There’s two things I would love. I love Chris Pratt. I think he’s amazing, and he plays Mario — which we probably shouldn’t talk about in this interview — but the “Olympic Games” is great. What I really think could be bananas is if we get a “Super Smash Bros.” spinoff, but that would take so many different studios being kind to each other at the same time. But the idea that we get to build our own franchise that lives on its own, and we have so many characters within this franchise, that we can do three, four, five, six — that’s what I’m concentrating on and that’s what I love. If you want to have a battle royale with a bunch of people we all love in video games, because I’m a video game nerd, I would not be against it.”

Schwartz is correct about many studios needing to “play nice” for a Super Smash Bros movie to become a reality. Nintendo is scarily protective of their in-house IP, and the fact that Smash Bros exists is a miracle in and of itself. The paperwork alone would be enough to drive lawyers insane. However, stranger things have happened, and if the studios can agree to terms, a Super Smash Bros movie would destroy box office expectations. We’ve seen cool crossovers in Disney’s Wreck-It Ralph, but a Smash Bros movie would require a whole other level of filmmaking. Imagine seeing Link from The Legend of Zelda alongside Capcom’s Mega Man, Namco’s Pac-Man, Sega’s Sonic the Hedgehog, and Nintendo’s roster of iconic characters all battling on the big screen. I would ascend, and I’m sure others would, too.

What do you think about Ben Schwartz’s wish for a Super Smash Bros. movie? Is it possible? Are we still several movies away from a project like this? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.