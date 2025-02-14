The Odyssey: Mia Goth, Corey Hawkins join cast of Christopher Nolan’s new epic

Christopher Nolan continues recruiting every actor in Hollywood for The Odyssey as Mia Goth and Corey Hawkins have now joined the cast.

Whenever Christopher Nolan starts a new production, you can bet that the cast will be absolutely stacked. Like, come on, save some actors for the rest of Hollywood! Per THR and Deadline, Mia Goth (MaxXxine) and Corey Hawkins (The Last Voyage of the Demeter) have joined the cast of The Odyssey.

As you might expect, there are no official details on who Goth or Hawkins may be playing in the film, but THR does note that Goth’s role “ may not even involve speaking at all. ” They say she could be playing a siren, one of those enchanting creatures whose song lures sailors to their deaths, or perhaps a goddess or even a statue. Hrm.

The embarrassment of riches which makes up the cast of The Odyssey includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, John Leguizamo, Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, Bill Irwin, and Samantha Morton.

The Odyssey tells the tale of Odysseus, King of Ithaca, and his journey home after the ten-year Trojan War. The trip was filled with peril, including encounters with the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens, and the witch-goddess Circe. At home, Odysseus is presumed dead, and his wife Penelope and son Telemachus must contend with groups of unruly suitors who each want Penelope’s hand in marriage to control the kingdom.

When Universal Pictures officially announced the project last year, the studio described it as “ a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology. ” Production is slated to kick off at the end of the month, and some reports state that this could be Nolan’s most expensive film to date. It’s expected to cost $250 million but could very easily go higher.

Nolan is never one to take the cheap route, and he will be filming all over the world for The Odyssey, including the actual locations where Odysseus was believed to have been. A recent report stated that Nolan will shoot part of the film on Favignana, Sicily’s “Goat Island,” which is “ believed to be the place where Homer envisioned Odysseus landed with his motley crew to barbecue goats and stock up on food. The idyllic isle is part of the Egadi archipelago off of Sicily’s north-west coast. “

The Odyssey will hit theaters on July 17, 2026.