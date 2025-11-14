She’s a star! A24 is selling Pearl Christmas tree toppers

In 2022, writer/director Ti West brought us the really cool slasher movie X, which was set in 1979 – and since he and X star Mia Goth had to spend two weeks in quarantine before they could start working on the movie in New Zealand, they spent that free time crafting the script for the prequel Pearl, which production and distribution company A24 let them shoot back-to-back with X. Pearl turns the clock back to 1918, with Goth playing the much younger version of the homicidal elderly woman she played in X. The character wanted to get into show biz, and there’s a memorable moment where she exclaims, “I’m a star!” That moment inspired fans to put pictures of Pearl on top of their Christmas trees, having the character stand in for the star that would usually be there. Now, fans won’t have to go to the trouble of printing Pearl pictures, because A24 is selling Pearl tree toppers for the price of $48! You can see an image of the tree topper at the bottom of this article, and you can buy it at THIS LINK.

The tree topper isn’t in the shape of a star, but it does turn Pearl into a figure reminiscent of the angels some put on top of their Christmas trees.

Pearl tells the following story: Trapped on her family’s isolated farm, Pearl must tend to her ailing father under the bitter and overbearing watch of her devout mother. Lusting for a glamorous life like she’s seen in the movies, Pearl’s ambitions, temptations, and repressions all collide, in the stunning, technicolor-inspired origin story of X’s iconic villain. The film was highly recommended by JoBlo’s own JimmyO, as well as Martin Scorsese.

Goth, who was buried under old age makeup to play Pearl in X, ditches that makeup to reprise the role in the prequel. She is joined in the cast by David Corenswet (The Politician), Matthew Sunderland (The Nightingale), Tandi Wright (Alibi), and Emma Jenkins-Purro (The Brokenwood Mysteries). Goth also played a character named Maxine in X, and she reprised that role in the 1985-set sequel MaXXXine.

Pearl was produced by A24, Jacob Jaffke, Harrison Kreiss and Kevin Turen, with Goth, Dennis Cummings, Sam Levinson, Ashley Levinson, Karina Manashil, Scott Mescudi, and Peter Phok serving as executive producers.

Are you a Pearl fan, and will you be buying the Pearl Christmas tree topper? Let us know by leaving a comment below.