Mia Goth doesn’t know what’s going on with the MCU Blade movie

The fact that there was going to be a Blade reboot as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starring Mashershala Ali in the title role, came as a huge surprise when the announcement was made at the San Diego Comic-Con back in July of 2019… but we’ve reached the six year anniversary of that announcement, and we still haven’t seen a new Blade movie. The closest we’ve gotten is Ali making a vocal cameo as the character at the end of Eternals back in 2021. Things have been looking dire, with screenwriters and directors coming and going – but while talking to a group of journalists at Marvel Studios a few months ago, studio president Kevin Feige confirmed that Ali is still attached to star in an MCU Blade movie, which may have finally found its story and setting. Someone else who’s still attached to the film is X / Pearl / MaXXXine star Mia Goth, who was cast in the film a couple of years ago and is rumored to be playing the villainous Lilith. Goth has been quoted as saying that the project’s lengthy delay has been “for the best,” as it shows that Marvel really cares about it and wants to get it right. But, as of right now, she doesn’t know what’s going on with it.

Last year, we heard a rumor that Mahershala Ali is getting “increasingly frustrated” with the long development process on this one. Delroy Lindo and Aaron Pierre have been cast alongside Ali as the years have gone by, but are no longer involved, as their characters have apparently been written out. Lindo, who has a role in Sinners, recently shared some information on who his Blade character would have been. We’ve heard that, at one point, the reboot was going to be set in the 1920s – and that’s why the 1930s-set Sinners ended up using some wardrobe that was originally intended for Blade.

Writers who have worked on the script include Stacy Osei-Kuffour (Watchmen), Michael Starrbury (When They See Us), True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto (who worked with Ali on season 3 of that show), Beau DeMayo (The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf), Michael Green (Logan), and Eric Pearson, who has worked on Thor: Ragnarok, Black Widow, Thunderbolts*, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Feige confirmed that three or four different versions of Blade have been developed over the years, two of which would have been period pieces. But now, “ We’ve landed on modern day, and that’s what we’re focusing on. “

Ali made his debut as Blade with a vocal cameo at the end of Eternals, where he interrupts the character Dane Whitman (played by Kit Harington) before he can touch a mystical sword called the Ebony Blade. In the comics, Whitman becomes the Black Knight while wielding that sword, so some fans thought he might show up as the Black Knight in Blade. However, Harington has said that the Black Knight was never meant to be in the movie. The Ebony Blade, on the other hand, might be a different story… We’ll have to wait and see.

During an interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Goth said (with thanks to Gizmodo for the transcription), “ I don’t know what’s going on with that. I think that they want to make it. And it’s such an important film for them that they’re taking their time with it. I really don’t have any information. I don’t know why it’s taken the time that it has. But, you know, we will see. We will see. The furthest that it got with me was that — I auditioned for that too, actually. I auditioned for that. And they flew me to Atlanta, and we did a chemistry test between Mahershala and I. We did a costume fitting and a wig fitting. I was very excited about the direction it was going. It was very cool. Mahershala had such an interesting take on it. He was great. And then it just unraveled from there, unfortunately. ” Goth has also previously revealed that she had a life cast done for Blade.

What do you think of the long Blade delay, and the fact that Mia Goth is currently out of the loop on what’s happening with the project? Let us know by leaving a comment below.