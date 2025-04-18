Delroy Lindo teases who he would have played in Marvel’s Blade movie

Delroy Lindo joined the cast of Marvel’s Blade movie nearly three years ago. Since then, the project has yet to move forward, and recent reports have even claimed that Blade has been axed entirely. Lindo is no longer involved in Blade, but while speaking with Entertainment Weekly, he explained why he was drawn to the project in the first place.

“ When Marvel came to me, they seemed to be really interested in my input, ” Lindo said. “ And in the various conversations I had with producers, the writer, the director at the time, it was all leading into being very inclusive. It was really exciting conceptually, but it was also exciting in terms of the character that was going to form. And then, for whatever reason, it just went off the rails. “

As for who Lindo would have played in Blade, he wouldn’t specify, only teasing that “ there was a Marcus Garvey-esque component to who this man was shaping up to be. ” Garvey was a prominent Black activist whom Lindo was once expected to play in a biopic. “ I’m not saying that it would’ve been an out-and-out Garvey-ite. Not that, but just in terms of how this man’s philosophy, his ethos, and what was driving him, ” Lindo continued, “He was a character who had, very similar to Sinners, created a community, a Black community. He was a character who was the head of this community. ”

I’m not certain if Lindo’s character was someone from the Blade comics, but that description could ring a bell for someone more knowledgeable than I.

Lindo will next be seen in Ryan Coogler’s Sinners. The supernatural horror movie stars Michael B. Jordan as twin brothers who leave their troubled lives behind to start again in their hometown. However, they discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back. The film also stars Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Benson Miller, and Li Jun Li. Our own Chris Bumbray loved the movie, saying it may be Coogler’s best film to date. “ It’s the kind of elevated blockbuster a guy like Christopher Nolan churns out, with Coogler really working at that level here, ” Bumbray said. “ It’s an invigorating piece of work that I can’t wait to see again. ” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

Sinners will hit theaters on April 18th.