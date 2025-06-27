Godzilla x Kong: Supernova aims to have a compelling human element

More than a decade has passed since Legendary Pictures secured the rights to Godzilla and other characters owned and created by the Japanese company Toho so they could launch a cinematic universe they call the MonsterVerse – and they also secured the rights to the King Kong character so he could be part of their MonsterVerse as well. Things got started with Godzilla in 2014, and since then the universe has expanded with Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Godzilla vs. Kong, the animated series Skull Island, the live-action series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. A third Godzilla / Kong mash-up is now on the way – and a couple of months ago, Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. officially announced that filming is underway, unveiling an ominous teaser, revealing that the film is aiming for a March 26, 2027 theatrical release, and giving it a title – Godzilla x Kong: Supernova . Now, cast member Delroy Lindo (Get Shorty) has confirmed that the movie aims to have a compelling human element in between the monster action.

Godzilla vs. Kong and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire were both directed by Adam Wingard, but he has decided to return to his roots with the gonzo action horror thriller Onslaught rather than return for another round of monster brawls. The new sequel is being directed by Grant Sputore, who previously directed the Hilary Swank sci-fi thriller I Am Mother. Sputore is working from a screenplay by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse writer Dave Callaham.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire was the franchise’s highest-grossing installment and the highest-grossing Godzilla film of all time, pulling in $571.9 million at the worldwide box office. Kong: Skull Island was the previous MonsterVerse record holder, having made $568 million. Deadline hears that Godzilla x Kong: Supernova is described as a continuation of the franchise centering Godzilla, Kong, and an assortment of other Titans. It will feature several new human characters alongside Godzilla and Kong as they face off against a cataclysmic world-ending threat.

Godzilla x Kong: Supernova stars Kaitlyn Dever (The Last of Us), Jack O’Connell (Unbroken), who is said to be playing Dever’s brother in the film, Matthew Modine (Stranger Things), Alycia Debnam-Carey(Fear the Walking Dead), Dan Stevens, who is reprising the role of Titan veterinarian Trapper, the character he played in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire; and Lindo.

Speaking with KTVU, Lindo said (with thanks to Screen Rant for the transcription), “ I appreciated the fact that these producers are equally cognizant of the fact that the human element in these narratives needs to be as strong as possible. And from that standpoint, they worked with me to flesh out the character they wanted me to play… we worked to flesh out the character and make the character as humanly relatable as possible, because they very smartly understand that in order to make these big CGI-inspired films work, the human element also has to be compelling for audiences. “

Are you glad to hear that Godzilla x Kong: Supernova won’t be slacking when it comes to the human element? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.