Movie Trailers

Godzilla x Kong: Supernova logo arrives alongside an ominous teaser announcing the film’s production start

By
Posted 5 hours ago

More than a decade has passed since Legendary Pictures secured the rights to Godzilla and other characters owned and created by the Japanese company Toho so they could launch a cinematic universe they call the MonsterVerse – and they also secured the rights to the King Kong character so he could be part of their MonsterVerse as well. Things got started with Godzilla in 2014, and since then the universe has expanded with Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Godzilla vs. Kong, the animated series Skull Island, the live-action series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. A third Godzilla / Kong mash-up is now on the way – and while we already knew two weeks ago that production had started on the film, Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. have officially announced that filming is underway today, unveiling an ominous teaser, revealing that the film is aiming for a March 26, 2027 theatrical release, and giving it a title – Godzilla x Kong: Supernova.

Godzilla vs. Kong and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire were both directed by Adam Wingard, but he has decided to return to his roots with the gonzo action horror thriller Onslaught rather than return for another round of monster brawls. The new sequel is set to be directed by Grant Sputore, who previously directed the Hilary Swank sci-fi thriller I Am Mother. Sputore will be working from a screenplay by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse writer Dave Callaham.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire was the franchise’s highest-grossing installment and the highest-grossing Godzilla film of all time, pulling in $571.9 million at the worldwide box office. Kong: Skull Island was the previous MonsterVerse record holder, having made $568 million. Deadline hears that Godzilla x Kong: Supernova is described as a continuation of the franchise centering Godzilla, Kong, and an assortment of other Titans. It will feature several new human characters alongside Godzilla and Kong as they face off against a cataclysmic world-ending threat. 

Godzilla x Kong: Supernova stars Kaitlyn Dever (The Last of Us), Jack O’Connell (Unbroken), who is said to be playing Dever’s brother in the film, Delroy Lindo (Get Shorty), Matthew Modine (Stranger Things), Alycia Debnam-Carey(Fear the Walking Dead), and Dan Stevens, who is reprising the role of Titan veterinarian Trapper, the character he played in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Are you looking forward to seeing Godzilla x Kong: Supernova in 2027? What do you think of the title? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Arrow in the Head
Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
17,361 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of read more George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes: Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the read more Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Horror Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
  2. The Naked Gun (2025)
  3. Ballerina
  4. F1
  5. 28 Years Later
  6. Jurassic World: Rebirth
  7. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  8. Superman
  9. Karate Kid: Legends
  10. Final Destination: Bloodlines

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!

scorsese sopranos

Pop Culture

David Chase says that Martin Scorsese hates The Sopranos

Posted 9 hours ago
Cited as one of the true game-changers in television history and maybe the greatest show in the history of the medium, it’s hard to find someone who straight-up hates The Sopranos. But there is one prestige name that wouldn’t have...
Grand Theft Auto VI, release date

Pop Culture

Rockstar delays GTA VI until 2026

Posted 1 week ago
Rockstar Games has put a delay on the most anticipated games ever, GTA VI, with a new window set for sometime in 2026.