Will Space Godzilla be in Godzilla x Kong: Supernova?

More than a decade has passed since Legendary Pictures secured the rights to Godzilla and other characters owned and created by the Japanese company Toho so they could launch a cinematic universe they call the MonsterVerse – and they also secured the rights to the King Kong character so he could be part of their MonsterVerse as well. Things got started with Godzilla in 2014, and since then the universe has expanded with Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Godzilla vs. Kong, the animated series Skull Island, the live-action series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. A third Godzilla / Kong mash-up is now on the way, aiming for a March 26, 2027 theatrical release. This one is called Godzilla x Kong: Supernova – and the Writers Guild of America West listing of the screenplay (filed under the title Zeus) may have accidentally given away the involvement of a monster from one of the Toho Godzilla movies: Space Godzilla!

Creative Team

Godzilla vs. Kong and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire were both directed by Adam Wingard, but he has decided to return to his roots with the gonzo action horror thriller Onslaught rather than return for another round of monster brawls. The new sequel is being directed by Grant Sputore, who previously directed the Hilary Swank sci-fi thriller I Am Mother. Sputore is working from a screenplay by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse writer Dave Callaham. According to the WGA listing, I Am Mother writer Michael Lloyd Green also contributed to the script.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire was the franchise’s highest-grossing installment and the highest-grossing Godzilla film of all time, pulling in $571.9 million at the worldwide box office. Kong: Skull Island was the previous MonsterVerse record holder, having made $568 million. Deadline hears that Godzilla x Kong: Supernova is described as a continuation of the franchise centering Godzilla, Kong, and an assortment of other Titans. It will feature several new human characters alongside Godzilla and Kong as they face off against a cataclysmic world-ending threat.

Cast

The film stars Kaitlyn Dever (The Last of Us), Jack O’Connell (Unbroken), who is said to be playing Dever’s brother in the film, Delroy Lindo (Get Shorty), Alycia Debnam-Carey(Fear the Walking Dead), Matthew Modine (Stranger Things), and Dan Stevens, who is reprising the role of Titan veterinarian Trapper, the character he played in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Space Godzilla

The WGA listing tells us that the script crafted by Callaham and Green is “based on the characters Godzilla and Space Godzilla, owned and created by ToHo Co., LTD.” Space Godzilla, more commonly referred to by fans as SpaceGodzilla (no space after Space), first appeared in Toho’s 1994 film Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla. This creature looks quite similar to Godzilla, since it was the result of some of Godzilla’s cells being exposed to the radiation of a black hole, giving us “the merger of Godzilla’s genes with a crystalline organism in outer space.”

I’ve always felt that Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla was a very middle-of-the-road entry in the Godzilla franchise, but it could be interesting to see a MonsterVerse take on the Space Godzilla character, especially in a movie that would probably show the monster fighting Godzilla and Kong at the same time.

Would you like to see Space Godzilla in Godzilla x Kong: Supernova? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.