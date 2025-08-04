Godzilla x Kong: Supernova cast member Matthew Modine explains why he did the movie

More than a decade has passed since Legendary Pictures secured the rights to Godzilla and other characters owned and created by the Japanese company Toho so they could launch a cinematic universe they call the MonsterVerse – and they also secured the rights to the King Kong character so he could be part of their MonsterVerse as well. Things got started with Godzilla in 2014, and since then the universe has expanded with Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Godzilla vs. Kong, the animated series Skull Island, the live-action series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. A third Godzilla / Kong mash-up is now on the way – and a couple of months ago, Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. officially announced that filming is underway, unveiling an ominous teaser, revealing that the film is aiming for a March 26, 2027 theatrical release, and giving it a title – Godzilla x Kong: Supernova . Now, cast member Matthew Modine (Stranger Things) has explained exactly why he wanted to work on the movie: it’s because he wanted to meet Godzilla!

Godzilla vs. Kong and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire were both directed by Adam Wingard, but he has decided to return to his roots with the gonzo action horror thriller Onslaught rather than return for another round of monster brawls. The new sequel is being directed by Grant Sputore, who previously directed the Hilary Swank sci-fi thriller I Am Mother. Sputore is working from a screenplay by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse writer Dave Callaham.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire was the franchise’s highest-grossing installment and the highest-grossing Godzilla film of all time, pulling in $571.9 million at the worldwide box office. Kong: Skull Island was the previous MonsterVerse record holder, having made $568 million. Deadline hears that Godzilla x Kong: Supernova is described as a continuation of the franchise centering Godzilla, Kong, and an assortment of other Titans. It will feature several new human characters alongside Godzilla and Kong as they face off against a cataclysmic world-ending threat.

In addition to Modine, Godzilla x Kong: Supernova stars Kaitlyn Dever (The Last of Us), Jack O’Connell (Unbroken), who is said to be playing Dever’s brother in the film, Delroy Lindo (Get Shorty), Alycia Debnam-Carey(Fear the Walking Dead), Dan Stevens, who is reprising the role of Titan veterinarian Trapper, the character he played in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire; and Lindo.

Speaking with Collider, Modine mentioned that he recently finished his work on Godzilla x Kong: Supernova. He said, “ That was pretty exciting. Oh, to work with Godzilla. When I was working on Godzilla — that’s what I was gonna say — I kept waiting. I was like, wait a minute, Godzilla is not here! I’m looking at Godzilla and King Kong as if they’re there. And when you go to drama school, there’s exercises you do where you come out, and you have to see things that aren’t there. So I was happy to pretend that Godzilla was there. I did the movie because I wanted to meet Godzilla. ” He added that he also took a role in the 2001 miniseries Jack and the Beanstalk: The Real Story specifically because he wanted to climb the beanstalk.

