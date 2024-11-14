Michael Biehn, Reginald VelJohnson, and Eric Wareheim join Adam Wingard’s Onslaught

Fresh off the success of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and with Face/Off 2 in development, director Adam Wingard and screenwriter Simon Barrett are returning to their roots with Onslaught, as the project is said to be “in the vein of their cult classics like The Guest and You’re Next.“ It has also been described as a “gonzo action horror thriller.” They’ve been assembling the cast for the film in recent weeks – and the latest additions to the cast include a pair of ’80s icons! The Hollywood Reporter has broken the news that Michael Biehn of The Terminator and Aliens has signed on to appear in the film, and so has Reginald VelJohnson of Die Hard and Family Matters! Comedian Eric Wareheim (Tim & Eric) has also joined the project.

Biehn, VelJohnson, and Wareheim will be starring in Onslaught alongside the previously announced Adria Arjona (Hit Man); Dan Stevens, who worked with Wingard and Barrett on The Guest and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire; Drew Starkey (Outer Banks), and UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex “Poatan” Pereira. Pereira is playing a villain called The Butcher. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pereira will be able to “bring his set of skills to the role — including anaconda chokes and roundhouse kicks.” They also note that “Pereira is a former kickboxer and Brazilian mixed martial artist who currently competes in the Light Heavyweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He is one of a handful of fighters to become a champion in two different weight divisions.”

Speaking of skillsets, sources say that Arjona’s character is “ a mother living in a trailer who falls back on a particular set of skills in order to protect her loved ones after she runs afoul of a threat that has escaped a secret military base. ” Stevens plays a German scientist who is working on the experiments that escape. Details on Starkey’s character have not been revealed. Biehn will be playing the leader of an elite group of mercenaries who try to reign in the threat. VelJohnson’s character is a member of the mother’s trailer park community, and so is Wareheim’s character.

Lyrical Media and A24 are co-financing Onslaught and A24 will handle worldwide distribution. Onslaught is expected to go into production in New Mexico this fall. Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett are producing the film under their Ryder Picture Company banner, alongside A24. Alexander Black is producing for Lyrical Media. Wingard and his manager Jeremy Platt are also producing, through their new shingle Breakaway Civilization, along with Barrett. Lyrical’s Jon Rosenberg and Natalie Sellers serve as executive producers.

