Dan Stevens is “very willing” to star in The Guest 2 – Exclusive!

Posted 4 hours ago
Dan Stevens is "very willing" to reprise the role of David in The Guest 2 - now we just need the writer and director to push it forwardDan Stevens is "very willing" to reprise the role of David in The Guest 2 - now we just need the writer and director to push it forward

The Guest (watch it HERE) director Adam Wingard and screenwriter Simon Barrett have been hesitant to move forward with a sequel to their cult favorite 2014 release, fearing that a follow-up could disappoint fans and ruin The Guest for them – but a few years ago, Barrett said they had “landed on an idea that excites us and wouldn’t disappoint everyone.” We haven’t heard much about the possibility of The Guest 2 since then, so when JoBlo’s own Steve Seigh recently interviewed The Guest star Dan Stevens about his work on the animated series Solar Opposites, he took the opportunity to get a status update on The Guest 2.

The Guest has the following synopsis: David is the perfect guest. Friendly and helpful, the charismatic soldier arrives at the Peterson family’s doorstep claiming to have been a friend of their beloved son who recently died in action. The Petersons welcome David into their home and into their lives, but when people in town start dying under mysterious circumstances, their teenage daughter Anna begins to suspect that David isn’t who he claims to be. Stevens stars alongside Maika Monroe, Brendan Meyer, Sheila Kelley, Leland Orser, Lance Reddick, Joel David Moore, and Ethan Embry.

Asked if he would be willing to return for the sequel, Stevens said, “I’m very willing. I’m very willing, although I will say, time is running out for me to be in the shape that David was in ten years ago. So we’d better make it soon; otherwise, it’s going to be tricky. As to how likely it is to happen, I don’t know. But there is an awesome soundtrack out there that we put out on April Fools’ Day a couple of years ago, and it slaps.” You can watch the interview in the embed above.

As he mentioned, on Spotify, you can listen to The Guest II: Original Soundtrack, music compiled to go along with a sequel that doesn’t actually exist. Steve Moore, who composed the score for The Guest, also composed a couple tracks for the soundtrack album, and the title of one – along with the accompanying artwork, which can be seen at the bottom of this article – implied that the story for this non-existent sequel would involve “the guest” David going up against some kind of a cult. The track is called “David vs. the Splinters of the Cross.“

While we wait to hear if The Guest 2 is ever going to happen, Stevens has been working with Wingard and Barrett on the gonzo action horror thriller Onslaught, which has been said to be in the vein of The Guest and another Wingard/Barrett collaboration, You’re Next.

Are you hoping to see The Guest 2 make it into production, and are you glad to hear that Dan Stevens is very willing to reprise the role of David? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

The Guest II

