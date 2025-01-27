Onslaught: Rebecca Hall joins Adam Wingard’s gonzo action horror thriller

Director Adam Wingard and actress Rebecca Hall worked together on both Godzilla vs. Kong and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – but after making two giant monster movies in a row, Wingard decided he wanted to return to his roots with Onslaught , a project that is said to be in the vein of his cult classics The Guest and You’re Next. It has also been described as a “gonzo action horror thriller.” So the next Godzilla / Kong sequel is moving ahead without him… but that hasn’t disrupted his working relationship with Hall. The Hollywood Reporter has broken the news that Hall is part of the Onslaught cast!

Hall will be starring in Onslaught alongside the previously announced Adria Arjona (Hit Man); Dan Stevens, who worked with Wingard on The Guest and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire; Drew Starkey (Outer Banks), Michael Biehn (The Terminator), Reginald VelJohnson (Die Hard), comedian Eric Wareheim (Tim & Eric), and UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex “Poatan” Pereira. Pereira is playing a villain called The Butcher. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pereira will be able to “bring his set of skills to the role — including anaconda chokes and roundhouse kicks.” They also note that “Pereira is a former kickboxer and Brazilian mixed martial artist who currently competes in the Light Heavyweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He is one of a handful of fighters to become a champion in two different weight divisions.”

Speaking of skillsets, sources say that Arjona’s character is “ a mother living in a trailer who falls back on a particular set of skills in order to protect her loved ones after she runs afoul of a threat that has escaped a secret military base. ” Stevens plays a German scientist who is working on the experiments that escape, and Hall’s character is connected to his in some way. Details on Starkey’s character have not been revealed. Biehn will be playing the leader of an elite group of mercenaries who try to reign in the threat. VelJohnson’s character is a member of the mother’s trailer park community, and so is Wareheim’s character.

The screenplay for Onslaught was written by Simon Barrett, who collaborated with Wingard on The Guest, You’re Next, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, A Horrible Way to Die, and Blair Witch, among other projects.

Lyrical Media and A24 are co-financing Onslaught and A24 will handle worldwide distribution. Onslaught is expected to go into production in New Mexico this fall. Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett are producing the film under their Ryder Picture Company banner, alongside A24. Alexander Black is producing for Lyrical Media. Wingard and his manager Jeremy Platt are also producing, through their new shingle Breakaway Civilization, along with Barrett. Lyrical’s Jon Rosenberg and Natalie Sellers serve as executive producers.

