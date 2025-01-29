Benny Safdie joins the cast of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey

Benny Safdie will reunite with Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan as he’s joined the all-star ensemble cast of The Odyssey.

By
Benny Safdie, The Odyssey, Christopher Nolan

THR reports that Benny Safdie is set to reunite with Christopher Nolan for The Odyssey, the director’s epic adaptation of Homer’s ancient Greek poem.

Safdie played theoretical physicist Edward Teller in Oppenheimer, and much like that film, he’ll be part of an all-star ensemble cast for The Odyssey that includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, and Jon Bernthal.

The Odyssey tells the tale of Odysseus, King of Ithaca, and his journey home after the ten-year Trojan War. The trip was filled with peril, including encounters with the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens, and the witch-goddess Circe. At home, Odysseus is presumed dead, and his wife Penelope and son Telemachus must contend with groups of unruly suitors who each want Penelope’s hand in marriage to control the kingdom.

Related
Benny Safdie knew Dwayne Johnson could play Mark Kerr when he met with him for The Smashing Machine

When Universal Pictures officially announced the project last year, the studio described it as “a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology.” Production is slated to kick off in late February, and some reports state that this could be Nolan’s most expensive film to date. It’s expected to cost $250 million but could very easily go higher.

Nolan is never one to take the cheap route, and he will be filming all over the world for The Odyssey, including the actual locations where Odysseus was believed to have been. A recent report stated that Nolan will shoot part of the film on Favignana, Sicily’s “Goat Island,” which is “believed to be the place where Homer envisioned Odysseus landed with his motley crew to barbecue goats and stock up on food. The idyllic isle is part of the Egadi archipelago off of Sicily’s north-west coast.

Benny Safdie will make his solo directorial debut with The Smashing Machine, a biopic about MMA fighter Mark Kerr starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. A24 will release it later this year. He’s also expected to appear in Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore 2, which will debut on Netflix later this year.

The Odyssey will hit theaters on July 17, 2026.

Source: THR
Tags: , ,
icon More Movie News
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, post-credit
Update: Benedict Cumberbatch says he will show up in Avengers: Doomsday after all & teases Doctor Strange 3
Benny Safdie, The Odyssey, Christopher Nolan
Benny Safdie joins the cast of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey
Romy and Michele, sequel, Lisa Kudrow, Mira Sorvino
Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion: Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow in final talks to return for sequel
Alison Brie, Evil-Lyn, Masters of the Universe
Masters of the Universe: Alison Brie is working on getting buffed up to play Evil-Lyn
View All

About the Author

10501 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest Benny Safdie News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles