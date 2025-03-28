Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement livestream broke records with 275 million views

On Wednesday morning, the Marvel Studios social media accounts started livestreaming a video they labeled as an all-caps ANNOUNCEMENT. The video showed a soundstage where, one by one, chairs reserved for actors were revealed, with a new chair coming into view every 10 minutes or so – and viewers quickly realized this was a long, slow way of revealing (a large chunk of) the cast of Avengers: Doomsday , which is now in production and aiming for a May 1, 2026 theatrical release. Some viewers found this stunt to be ridiculous and annoying, while others had fun with it. As someone who kept the livestream on for all 5 hours and 27 minutes so I could update an article here on JoBlo (you can see that article HERE), I was put off by the slowness of the reveals at first, but soon got into the groove, eagerly looking forward to seeing which name would be next and enjoying the surprises along the way. (I really didn’t expect Avengers: Doomsday to be packed with Fox X-Men characters.) However you felt about the lengthy livestream, the numbers show it was a success, as Deadline reports it broke records with 275 million views.

Deadline’s Anthony D’Alessandro reports this was Marvel’s “ biggest livestream, bigger than any premiere red carpet, pulling in 275M digital views we’re told and 3.1M social mentions. … That number is also more than 5x the social volume of the Deadpool & Wolverine Super Bowl trailer (currently the most viewed trailer of all time) from last year. More deets I’m told: hour over hour the audience grew to what is the most view cross platform livestream stunt. The stunt yielded over 55 distinct trending terms on Twitter/X throughout the day with #AvengersDoomsday holding the #1 trending spot on Twitter/X for over 7 hours. After 24 hours, the official Marvel YouTube livestream was at #2 on trending. (The stream) was a pop cultural event, spawning memes across verticals and brands (XBOX, F1 Racing, Empire State building, Merriam Webster, Minions). “

A pretty good result for 5 hours and 27 minutes of showing names on the backs of chairs.

Once the announcement came to an end, Marvel released a video that condensed the whole thing down to less than 2 minutes (you can watch that in the embed above). Then they teased, “ There’s always room for more… ” So now we wait to see, will they announce the rest of the cast list with more chair backs, or will they find a different way to do it?

Here’s the list of actors and characters who have been confirmed to be in the movie: We have Robert Downey Jr. – not as his Tony Stark / Iron Man character from earlier MCU movies, but as the villainous Doctor Doom / Victor von Doom. Chris Hemsworth is back as Thor, with Tom Hiddleston as his brother Loki. Anthony Mackie is back as the new Captain America, and Danny Ramirez as the new Falcon. Paul Rudd returns as Ant-Man. So does Simu Liu as Shang-Chi. The Fantastic Four is in the line-up: Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm. From Wakanda, we have Letitia Wright as Shuri and Winston Duke as M’Baku. Tenoch Huerta Mejía, who played King Ch’ah Toh Almehen, a.k.a. Namor the Sub-Mariner, in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is coming back. Several Thunderbolts* cast members are present and accounted for: Sebastian Stan as James Buchanan “Bucky” Barnes, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian, Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr / Ghost, and Lewis Pullman as Robert “Bob” Reynolds / Sentry. And from the X-Men films: Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Ian McKellen as Erik Lehnsherr / Magneto, Kelsey Grammer as Dr. Henry “Hank” McCoy / Beast, Alan Cumming as Kurt Wagner / Nightcrawler, Rebecca Romijn as Raven Darkholme / Mystique, James Marsden as Scott Summers / Cyclops, and Channing Tatum as Remy LeBeau / Gambit.

