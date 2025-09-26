Movie News

FocusFest: Focus Features’ one-day festival will include an advance screening of Bugonia

Posted 3 hours ago
Focus Features has announced that they’re launching FocusFest, an immersive, one-day festival experience that will take place on the iconic Universal Studios lot and promises to be “an unforgettable celebration of bold, timeless filmmaking and the fans who make it all matter.” This festival will spotlight a curated lineup of Focus’s most celebrated films, including the cult classic The Big Lebowski, the Academy Award-winning Promising Young Woman, and a special advance screening of one of the year’s most anticipated films, Bugonia from director Yorgos Lanthimos, starring Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons. Bugonia made its premiere in Cannes and has also played at the Venice and Telluride film festivals, where it has been hailed for “its daring vision and standout performances.”

Hosted by film lover and TikTok star, Juju Green (aka @straw_hat_goofy), the inaugural FocusFest is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 18 and tickets are available HERE.

A press release notes that, “beyond the big screen, attendees will step into the worlds of these films through immersive photo moments, themed food and beverage offerings, and a curation of exclusive merchandise drops inspired by the Focus library.”

Written and directed by Ethan Coen and Joel Coen, The Big Lebowski has the following synopsis: Jeff “The Dude” Leboswki is mistaken for Jeffrey Lebowski, who is The Big Lebowski. Which explains why he’s roughed up and has his precious rug peed on. In search of recompense, The Dude tracks down his namesake, who offers him a job. His wife has been kidnapped and he needs a reliable bagman. Aided and hindered by his pals Walter Sobchak, a Vietnam vet, and Donny, master of stupidity. Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Julianne Moore, Steve Buscemi, David Huddleston, and John Turturro star.

Written and directed by Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman tells the following story: Everyone said Cassie was a promising young woman… until a mysterious event abruptly derailed her future. But nothing in Cassie’s life is what it appears to be: she’s wickedly smart, tantalizingly cunning, and she’s living a secret double life by night. Now, an unexpected encounter is about to give Cassie a chance to right the wrongs of the past in this thrilling and wildly entertaining story. Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Clancy Brown, Chris Lowell, Jennifer Coolidge, Laverne Cox, Connie Britton, and Molly Shannon star.

FocusFest attendees will get to see Yorgos Lanthimos’s Bugonia before its special limited engagement in theatres on October 24th and wide release on October 31st. It’s about two conspiracy obsessed young men who kidnap the high-powered CEO of a major company, convinced that she is an alien intent on destroying planet Earth. Scripted by Will Tracy, it stars Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Aidan Delbis, Stavros Halkias, and Alicia Silverstone.

Will you be attending FocusFest? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

