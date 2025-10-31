Force: Five: the 1981 martial arts film from Enter the Dragon director, Robert Clouse, gets a new Collector’s Edition Blu-ray

Blu-ray.com has passed along the announcement for a new Blu-ray release of 1981’s Force: Five. Force: Five is like a martial arts Expendables, which brings together the biggest names in the martial arts world as an elite group of mercenaries who take specialized missions. It’s the concept that inspired “Fox Force: Five” from Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction. The film stars Joe Lewis, Richard Norton, Benny Urquidez, Amanda Wyss, and Bob Schott. Enter the Dragon director Robert Clouse helms the film in what looks like the last gasp of the 70s.

The MVD Rewind Collection is set to release this for retailers on February 24.

The description reads,

“A powerful and dangerous cult, hidden on a remote island fortress, has brainwashed the daughter of a U.S. senator. With local authorities powerless and time running out, the government turns to a highly specialized team of martial arts experts known as ‘Force: Five.’

Led by seasoned agent Jim Martin, the team includes five elite fighters, each with unique combat skills–from unarmed street-fighting and karate to high-impact kickboxing. Their mission: infiltrate the island compound, uncover the secrets of the cult’s charismatic and manipulative leader, and rescue the senator’s daughter before she becomes permanently indoctrinated–or worse.

From writer/director Robert Clouse, the auteur of Bruce Lee’s legendary Enter the Dragon and Jackie Chan’s The Big Brawl, along with a diverse cast of martial arts legends including Joe Lewis (Bloodfight 2: The Deathcage), Bong Soo Han (Kill The Golden Goose), Sonny Barnes (Black Belt Jones), Benny “The Jet” Urquidez (Dragons Forever) and Richard Norton (Mad Max: Fury Road) & Amanda Wyss (A Nightmare on Elm Street), comes this early 1980s entry in the classic martial arts action genre that’s ‘a lot of fun and that’s precisely what makes the film so entertaining and has a sense of humor about itself and is a very cute, little action picture’ (Gene Siskel, Sneak Previews).”

Special Features:

High-definition presentation

Archival Interview with actor Joe Lewis (SD, 50:08)

Archival Interview with Benny Urquidez (SD, 8:59)

Archival ‘Benny Urquidez Fight’ featurette (SD, 6:41)

Original Theatrical Trailer (HD)

Reversible Artwork

Collectible Mini-Poster

Limited Edition Slipcover (First Pressing Only)

Optional English subtitles for the main feature

Technical Specs: