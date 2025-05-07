Foundation: Get a first look at season 3 with these new images from Apple TV+

Apple TV+ today unveiled the first teaser for the third season of Foundation, the epic saga from storyteller David S. Goyer, and announced that the series will return for season 3 on Friday, July 11. Based on Isaac Asimov’s award-winning stories and led by Emmy-nominated actors Jared Harris and Lee Pace and star Lou Llobell, the 10-episode season will debut globally with one episode on Friday, July 11 on Apple TV+, followed by new episodes weekly, every Friday through September 12. The Apple Original drama is produced for Apple TV+ by Skydance Television.

Foundation has captivated audiences with its intricate world-building, stunning visuals, bold storytelling, and compelling performances. Season three continues the epic chronicle of a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.

Set 152 years after the events of season two, The Foundation has become increasingly established far beyond its humble beginnings while the Cleonic Dynasty’s Empire has dwindled. As both of these galactic powers forge an uneasy alliance, a threat to the entire galaxy appears in the fearsome form of a warlord known as “The Mule” whose sights are set on ruling the universe by use of physical and military force, as well as mind control. It’s anyone’s guess who will win, who will lose, who will live and who will die as Hari Seldon, Gaal Dornick, the Cleons and Demerzel play a potentially deadly game of intergalactic chess.

Season three of Foundation introduces new characters and stars, including Emmy-winner Cherry Jones, Brandon P. Bell, Synnøve Karlsen, Cody Fern, Tómas Lemarquis, Alexander Siddig, Oscar-winner Troy Kotsur and Pilou Asbæk. The series also stars returning cast Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, Terrence Mann and Rowena King.

Foundation is produced for Apple by Skydance Television. David S. Goyer also serves as executive producer, with Bill Bost, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Matt Thunell, Robyn Asimov, David Kob, Christopher J. Byrne, Leigh Dana Jackson, Jane Espenson and Roxann Dawson also serving as executive producers.

The complete first and second seasons of Foundation are now streaming globally on Apple TV+.