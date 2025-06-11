Apple TV+ unleashes the trailer to season three of Foundation

“This is where everything is headed.” Apple TV+ has unveiled the new official trailer for the third season of Foundation. The epic saga comes from writer David S. Goyer (although it had been reported that he stepped down as showrunner), and the streamer had previously announced that the sci-fi show will return for its season 3 premiere on Friday, July 11. The series is based on Isaac Asimov’s award-winning stories and is led by Emmy-nominated actors Jared Harris, Lee Pace and star Lou Llobell. The 10-episode season is set to debut worldwide with one episode on Friday, July 11 on Apple TV+, which will then be followed by new episodes weekly — every Friday through September 12. The Apple Original drama is produced for Apple TV+ by Skydance Television.

The first two seasons of Foundation became a success with audiences as the Asimov-inspired program featured intricate world-building, stunning visuals, bold storytelling, and compelling performances. Space battles are abound as season three continues the epic chronicle of a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.

Set 152 years after the events of season two, The Foundation has become increasingly established far beyond its humble beginnings while the Cleonic Dynasty’s Empire has dwindled. As both of these galactic powers forge an uneasy alliance, a threat to the entire galaxy appears in the fearsome form of a warlord known as “The Mule” whose sights are set on ruling the universe by use of physical and military force, as well as mind control. It’s anyone’s guess who will win, who will lose, who will live and who will die as Hari Seldon, Gaal Dornick, the Cleons and Demerzel play a potentially deadly game of intergalactic chess.

For season three of Foundation, new characters and stars will be joining the fray, including Emmy-winner Cherry Jones, Brandon P. Bell, Synnøve Karlsen, Cody Fern, Tómas Lemarquis, Alexander Siddig, Oscar-winner Troy Kotsur and Pilou Asbæk. The series also stars returning cast Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, Terrence Mann and Rowena King.

Foundation is produced for Apple by Skydance Television. David S. Goyer also serves as executive producer, with Bill Bost, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Matt Thunell, Robyn Asimov, David Kob, Christopher J. Byrne, Leigh Dana Jackson, Jane Espenson and Roxann Dawson also serving as executive producers.

The complete first and second seasons of Foundation are now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

