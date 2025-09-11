Foundation renewed for season 4 at Apple TV+

Just a day before the debut of the season 3 finale of Foundation, Apple TV+ has renewed the ambitious sci-fi series for season 4, which will continue the epic adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s series of novels. Production will kick off in early 2026.

“ There is no series quite like ‘Foundation’ and we feel lucky and honored to be carrying the torch forward as co-showrunners into season four, ” said co-showrunners and executive producers Ian Goldberg and David Kob in a statement. “ We look forward to continuing the epic, emotional, storytelling that defined the first three seasons of the show, and to be working alongside some of the most talented, passionate creative partners in the business. ”

Matt Cherniss, head of programming at Apple TV+, added, “ It’s been fantastic to watch ‘Foundation’ become such a global phenomenon, with fans tuning in from every corner of the world. With each new season, the excitement around this trailblazing sci-fi epic just keeps building due to the bold storytelling and collective artistry of this extraordinarily talented cast and creative team. We’re excited to keep exploring this universe together in season four. “

The description for the third season reads: “ The Foundation has become increasingly established far beyond its humble beginnings while the Cleonic Dynasty’s Empire has dwindled. As both of these galactic powers forge an uneasy alliance, a threat to the entire galaxy appears in the fearsome form of a warlord known as ‘The Mule’ whose sights are set on ruling the universe by use of physical and military force, as well as mind control. It’s anyone’s guess who will win, who will lose, who will live and who will die as Hari Seldon, Gaal Dornick, the Cleons and Demerzel play a potentially deadly game of intergalactic chess. “

Foundation stars Lee Pace, Jared Harris, Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, Terrence Mann, Isabella Laughland, Kulvinder Ghir, Ella-Rae Smith, Holt McCallany, Rachel House, Nimrat Kaur, Ben Daniels, and Dimitri Leonidas. You can check out a review of the third season of Foundation from our own Alex Maidy right here.

How do you feel about Foundation coming back for season 4?