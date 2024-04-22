Founders Day: Amy Hargreaves, Devin Druid slasher gets a May digital release date

The slasher movie Founders Day, starring Amy Hargreaves and Devin Druid, is set to receive a digital release in May

By
Founders Day

Close on the heels of Eli Roth’s Thanksgiving came another holiday-themed slasher movie, as director Erik Bloomquist‘s slasher movie Founders Day received a limited theatrical release in the United States, courtesy of Dark Sky Films, back in January. If you didn’t catch the movie during its run on the big screen, we have a positive update to share with you today: Coming Soon reports that Founders Day has a digital release date of May 7th.

Written by Erik Bloomquist and Carson Bloomquist, Founders Day is a contemporary murder mystery set in the midst of a heated mayoral election on the eve of a quaint New England town’s tricentennial.

The Bloomquist brothers produced the film for Mainframe Pictures, alongside Adam Weppler. Hargreaves co-produced with William Russ. William Kay serves as executive producer with Blue Finch Films’ Mike Chapman and Fatima Hayward.

The film stars Amy Hargreaves (Brainscan), Devin Druid (13 Reasons Why), Emilia McCarthy (SkyMed), Catherine Curtin (Stranger Things), William Russ (Boy Meets World), Naomi Grace (NCIS), Olivia Nikkanen (The Society), Jayce Bartok (When They See Us), Andrew Stewart Jones (Gotham), Tyler James White (The Villains of Valley View), Erik Bloomquist (Weekenders), Adam Weppler (Long Lost), Kate Edmonds (The Third Saturday in October), Dylan Slade (Katelyn), and Arun Cameron Storrs (Ninja Zombies).

The Bloomquists provided the following statement: “With whodunnit slashers serving as our entry point into the genre, we are elated to bring our own mischief-laden, blood-soaked mystery to life. Founders Day is a slasher for the world we are living in right now, and we can’t wait for the speculation on who’s behind the mask to begin…“ On the subject of the Dark Sky Films distribution deal, they said, “We’re very happy to be partnering with the team at Dark Sky who know and love the power of genre cinema like we do. As the chaos of modern politics rages, The Founder is primed and ready to be unleashed on American audiences.

Founders Day has been rated R for “strong bloody violence, language, and some sexual references.” So it delivers pretty much what you expect to see from a slasher movie.

I have been looking forward to Founders Day ever since it was first announced, so I will definitely be watching it once it gets a digital release. Will you be watching this movie? Did you see it during its theatrical run? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Founders Day
Source: Coming Soon
Tags: , , , , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
A full trailer for director Ishana Night Shyamalan's thriller The Watchers, starring Dakota Fanning, has been unveiled
The Watchers trailer: Dakota Fanning stars in Ishana Night Shyamalan thriller
The supernatural thriller The Exorcism, starring Russell Crowe, is set to receive a North American theatrical release in June
The Exorcism: Russell Crowe horror film gets a June release date
The slasher movie Founders Day, starring Amy Hargreaves and Devin Druid, is set to receive a digital release in May
Founders Day: Amy Hargreaves, Devin Druid slasher gets a May digital release date
Alien: Romulus star Cailee Spaeny says the Fede Alvarez-directed film will have everything fans hope to see in an Alien movie
Alien: Romulus star Cailee Spaeny says the film will deliver everything fans want
View All

About the Author

15049 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Founders Day News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles