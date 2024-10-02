Frank Fritz, longtime American Pickers co-host, dies at 60

Frank Fritz, who served as the co-host on American Pickers for more than a decade, has passed away at the age of 60.

American Pickers co-host Mike Wolfe – who scoured the country in that famous white van with Fritz, searching for treasures both lost and sacred – shared the news on social media, paying touching tribute to his friend. “It’s with a broken heart that I share with all of you that Frank passed away last night. I’ve know Frank for more then half my life and what you’ve seen on TV has always been what I have seen, a dreamer who was just as sensitive as he was funny. The same off camera as he was on, Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself.”

Wolfe concluded his message with, “Before the show we would take off together to places we never knew existed with no destination in mind and just the shared passion to discover something interesting and historic. We’ve been on countless trips and shared so many miles and I feel blessed that I was there by his side when he took one last journey home. I love you buddy and will miss you so much I know your in a better place.”

The structure of American Pickers found both Wolfe and Fritz taking to the highways and backroads of America, constantly looking to add to their collection of what might be considered “one man’s junk.” With the right amount of digging and haggling, the boys would often come home with just what they wanted. Fritz’s passions in particular lied in motorcycles, with his expertise unrivaled on similar programs. It was this – and his chemistry with Wolfe – that helped make American Pickers an immensely enjoyable show to watch and gave viewers a different glimpse into that pocket of the country. The show airs on History.

Fritz left American Pickers in 2021 amid health issues, and in 2022 he suffered a stroke. While he didn’t get back on the road with Wolfe, the show did continue and currently has 25 seasons.

RIP, Frank Fritz.