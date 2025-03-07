Fright Night Part 2 (1988) is getting a 4K UHD and Blu-ray release

Last year, Synapse Films and Red Shirt Home Video teamed up to bring us a deluxe edition Blu-ray and 4K UHD release of the 1986 rock ‘n roll horror film Trick or Treat, one of my all-time favorite movies. Now Synapse and Red Shirt have announced that they’ll also be giving the deluxe edition treatment to the 1988 vampire sequel Fright Night Part 2 ! A lot of fans have resorted to buying bootlegs just to have a good copy of this movie on DVD, but now it’s getting an official 4K UHD and Blu-ray release. According to Red Shirt’s Michael Felsher, it’s likely to be released sometime in 2026.

Directed by Tommy Lee Wallace, who takes over from the first film’s Tom Holland, and scripted by Tim Metcalfe, Miguel Tejada-Flores, and Wallace, Fright Night Part 2 features young Charley Brewer, fresh out of a psychiatric hospital, and the vampire hunting former TV show host Peter Vincent, facing more thirsty vampires. Three years after dealing with vampires, Charley Brewster separates from vampire hunter Peter Vincent. When mysterious actress Regine Dandrige arrives in town, Charley’s past resurfaces, suggesting a repeat occurrence involving vampires. The film stars William Ragsdale and Roddy McDowell, reprising the roles they made famous in the first film, alongside Traci Lind, Julie Carmen, Jon Gries, and Brian Thompson.

Felsher said, “ We have got the original negative, we are going to be getting everybody and anyone we possibly can involved. This one took a Herculean amount of work to get cleared up, but Tommy Lee Wallace is on board, the original producer is on board, I’ve even spoken to Tom Holland, he’s gonna contribute to the documentary to talk about not so much this movie but all the Fright Night sequels that didn’t happen but could have happened. … There’s a lot to do for it. I definitely would love to get the DP, Mark Irwin, in to do the color grading on the transfer so it will look exactly the way it was supposed to. ” The deal for this release was just finalized a few days ago.

