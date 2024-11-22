Trick or Treat (1986) is getting a standard edition 4K UHD and Blu-ray release in March

We found out last year that the 1986 rock ‘n roll horror film Trick or Treat , one of my all-time favorite movies, would be getting a Blu-ray and 4K UHD release from Synapse Films. They were originally aiming for a Halloween 2023 release, but since they missed that month they ended up giving the movie a limited edition release (there were just 6,666 units) last month. Those 6,666 units sold out so fast, with fans crashing the Synapse Films website along the way, that the company has now wisely decided to put together a standard edition of the Blu-ray and 4K UHD release as well. Today, they announced that the street date for the standard edition is March 11th.

Directed by Charles Martin Smith from a screenplay by Rhet Topham, Joel Soisson, and Michael S. Murphey (with an uncredited polish from the Final Destination duo of James Wong and Glen Morgan), Trick or Treat has the following synopsis: This mesmerizing horror adventure takes you into the terrifying dark side of rock’n’roll. Marc Price (Family Ties) stars as Eddie Weinbauer, a teenage outcast who idolizes Sammi Curr, a heavy metal rock superstar. After Sammi dies a violent death, his spirit returns to help Eddie get even with his high school tormentors. In doing so, Sammi begins to gain control over Eddie’s life and brings him deeper into the world of the occult. When Eddie realizes that he has become the tool of Sammi’s evil revenge, he attempts to stop him. The horrifying events that follow leave no one unscathed.

Marc Price is joined in the cast by Lisa Orgolini, Doug Savant, Elaine Joyce, and Glen Morgan, with Tony Fields as Sammi Curr and special appearances by Ozzy Osbourne and Gene Simmons.

Special features on the Synapse Films release include: – 4K restoration from the original 35mm camera negative mastered in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) and approved by Academy Award-winning Director of Photography Robert Elswit – Limited edition o-card available on FIRST PRESSING ONLY! – Lossless English DTS-HD Master Audio of the original 2.0 theatrical mix and an all-new 5.1 surround sound mix – Audio commentary with director Charles Martin Smith, moderated by filmmaker Mark Savage – Audio interviews with writer/producer Michael S. Murphey and writer Rhet Topham, moderated by film historian Michael Felsher – Audio conversation with Paul Corupe and Allison Lang, authors of Satanic Panic: Pop-Cultural Paranoia in the 1980s – Rock & Shock: The Making of TRICK OR TREAT – An all-new retrospective featuring director Charles Martin Smith, actors Marc Price, Glen Morgan, Elise Richards, and Larry Sprinkle, writer/producer Joel Soisson, costume designer Jill Ohanneson, assistant set costumer Francine Decoursey, construction foreman Tom Jones, Jr., special make-up effects artist Everett Burrell, music executive producer Stephen E. Smith, composer Christopher Young, and a special appearance by Gene Simmons – In The Spotlight: A Tribute to Tony Fields, featuring interviews with the late actor’s family and friends – Horror’s Hallowed Grounds: The Filming Locations of TRICK OR TREAT with Sean Clark – “After Midnight” music video – Theatrical Trailers, TV Spots and Radio Spots – Still Gallery featuring optional audio interview with still photographer Phillip V. Caruso – Vintage electronic press kit – Region free for worldwide playback

The standard edition Trick or Treat 4K UHD and Blu-ray will be available for pre-order.

