Trick or Treat (1986) Blu-ray art and special features revealed!

The 1986 horror classic Trick or Treat is getting a new Blu-ray and 4K release, and the case art and details have been revealed

We found out last year that the 1986 rock ‘n roll horror film Trick or Treat , one of my all-time favorite movies, will be getting a Blu-ray and 4K UHD release from Synapse Films. They were originally aiming for a Halloween 2023 release, but since they missed that month they’re now aiming to get the Blu-ray and 4K out into the world by Halloween 2024 – and things are looking promising, as the case art and list of special features have now revealed!

The case art images come our way from Dawn of the Discs:

And the list of special features was announced on a Spooky Picture Show livestream. Here’s what fans have to look forward to seeing and hearing:

– Brand new 4K restoration from the original camera negative approved by the original DOP – 3 Discs (4K Blu-ray, regular Blu-ray, original soundtrack CD licensed by Sony) – 3 different thick chipboard slipcases to choose from with new artwork on each, with Vinegar Syndrome style slip sleeves over the Criterion-style disc case itself featuring the original theatrical artwork on one side and UK quad art on the other side – “Rock and Shock” feature length documentary – Tribute to Sammi Curr actor Tony Fields, interviews with family/friends, never before seen photos, etc. – 3 audio commentary tracks: one with the director, one with audio interviews with producer and writer, and one commentary track about Satanic Panic hysteria – 5.1 audio remix, 2.0 track, original stereo track as well – a still photo gallery so large, it takes 25 minutes to go through – original Fastway music video for “After Midnight” licensed by Sony – Horror’s Hallowed Grounds video, hosted by Sean Clark – Trailers, TV spots, radio spots – Original electronic press kit – 60-page booklet with liner notes, essays, pictures, etc. – 6 double sided postcards – Fold-out poster of the original theatrical one-sheet on one side, and a replica of the Sammi Curr autographed poster from Eddie’s bedroom wall on the other side

Directed by Charles Martin Smith from a screenplay by Rhet Topham, Joel Soisson, and Michael S. Murphey (with an uncredited polish from the Final Destination duo of James Wong and Glen Morgan), Trick or Treat has the following synopsis: This mesmerizing horror adventure takes you into the terrifying dark side of rock’n’roll. Marc Price (Family Ties) stars as Eddie Weinbauer, a teenage outcast who idolizes Sammi Curr, a heavy metal rock superstar. After Sammi dies a violent death, his spirit returns to help Eddie get even with his high school tormentors. In doing so, Sammi begins to gain control over Eddie’s life and brings him deeper into the world of the occult. When Eddie realizes that he has become the tool of Sammi’s evil revenge, he attempts to stop him. The horrifying events that follow leave no one unscathed.

Marc Price is joined in the cast by Lisa Orgolini, Doug Savant, Elaine Joyce, and Glen Morgan, with Tony Fields as Sammi Curr and special appearances by Ozzy Osbourne and Gene Simmons.

Trick or Treat has been a favorite of mine since I was a little kid, and this Blu-ray and 4K release of it sounds amazing to me. I will definitely be adding a copy of this to my collection. Will you be adding it to your collection? Let us know by leaving a comment below.