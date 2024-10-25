Trick or Treat (1986) limited edition 4K UHD and Blu-ray release is now available for pre-order!

We found out last year that the 1986 rock ‘n roll horror film Trick or Treat , one of my all-time favorite movies, will be getting a Blu-ray and 4K UHD release from Synapse Films. They were originally aiming for a Halloween 2023 release, but since they missed that month they’re bringing this gift to the world this month instead. Pre-orders can now be made through the Synapse Films website, DiabolikDVD, and Orbit DVD – and copies are expected to start shipping out next week! This release is limited to just 6,666 units with a suggested retail price of $66.66, and as of right now there are no plans for a standard edition release.

Synapse will not be shipping outside of North America, but DiabolikDVD and Orbit DVD will accept international orders.

Directed by Charles Martin Smith from a screenplay by Rhet Topham, Joel Soisson, and Michael S. Murphey (with an uncredited polish from the Final Destination duo of James Wong and Glen Morgan), Trick or Treat has the following synopsis: This mesmerizing horror adventure takes you into the terrifying dark side of rock’n’roll. Marc Price (Family Ties) stars as Eddie Weinbauer, a teenage outcast who idolizes Sammi Curr, a heavy metal rock superstar. After Sammi dies a violent death, his spirit returns to help Eddie get even with his high school tormentors. In doing so, Sammi begins to gain control over Eddie’s life and brings him deeper into the world of the occult. When Eddie realizes that he has become the tool of Sammi’s evil revenge, he attempts to stop him. The horrifying events that follow leave no one unscathed.

Marc Price is joined in the cast by Lisa Orgolini, Doug Savant, Elaine Joyce, and Glen Morgan, with Tony Fields as Sammi Curr and special appearances by Ozzy Osbourne and Gene Simmons.

Synapse Films notes, “ From the early days of DVD, one movie more than any other has been requested by horror fans and metal heads all over: Charles Martin Smith’s heavy metal horror classic Trick or Treat. A box office disappointment that found a wide following on home video and cable in the years to follow, it’s been curiously out of reach to fans, who would rely on dubious DVDs and imports to get their Halloween heavy horror treat. Now, Red Shirt Pictures and Synapse Films are finally bringing the much-anticipated Trick or Treat to your door in a definitive Limited Edition 4K UHD/Blu-ray that will make every day Halloween for horror fanatics and headbangers! … Red Shirt Home Video and Synapse Films are proud to present this heavy metal horror classic in an all-new 4K restoration presented in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) and loaded with hours of supplemental material including multiple commentary tracks and a feature-length video retrospective. No False Metal! “

This three-disc set contains a 4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray, a Blu-ray (1080p), and a CD soundtrack album.



DISC SPECIFICATIONS: Language: English DTS-HD MA 5.1 Surround / English DTS-HD MA 2.0 Original Theatrical Audio – Aspect Ratio: Widescreen (1.85:1) Presentation – Format: 2160p 4K UHD / 1080p Blu-ray / Audio CD – REGION FREE

More information: Exclusive limited-edition chipboard slipcase packaging featuring your choice of three different artwork styles by Justin Osbourn, Sean Longmore and Devon Whitehead (2,222 of each artist’s design, for a total of 6,666 units) – Illustrated collector’s booklet containing essays by Michael Gingold, Samm Deighan and Michael Felsher – Six double sided collector’s cards – Fold-out double-sided Sammi Curr fan poster Special features: 4K restoration from the original 35mm camera negative mastered in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) and approved by Academy Award-winning Director of Photography Robert Elswit – Lossless English DTS-HD Master Audio of the original 2.0 theatrical mix and an all-new 5.1 surround sound mix – Audio commentary with director Charles Martin Smith, moderated by filmmaker Mark Savage – Audio interviews with writer/producer Michael S. Murphey and writer Rhet Topham, moderated by film historian Michael Felsher – Audio conversation with Paul Corupe and Allison Lang, authors of Satanic Panic: Pop-Cultural Paranoia in the 1980s – Rock & Shock: The Making of Trick or Treat: An all-new retrospective featuring director Charles Martin Smith, actors Marc Price, Glen Morgan, Elise Richards, and Larry Sprinkle, writer/producer Joel Soisson, costume designer Jill Ohanneson, assistant set costumer Francine Decoursey, construction foreman Tom Jones, Jr., special make-up effects artist Everett Burrell, music executive producer Stephen E. Smith, composer Christopher Young, and a special appearance by Gene Simmons – In The Spotlight: A Tribute to Tony Fields, featuring interviews with the late actor’s family and friends Horror’s Hallowed Grounds: The Filming Locations of Trick or Treat with Sean Clark – “After Midnight” music video – Theatrical Trailers, TV Spots and Radio Spots – Still Gallery featuring optional audio interview with still photographer Phillip V. Caruso

Trick or Treat has been a favorite of mine since I was a little kid, and this Blu-ray and 4K release of it sounds like an amazing must-buy to me. I will definitely be adding a copy of this to my collection. Will you be adding it to your collection? Let us know by leaving a comment below.