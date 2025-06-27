From: season 4 of the MGM+ sci-fi horror series is now filming!

The third season of the sci-fi horror series From finished airing in November of 2024 – and that same month, MGM+ announced that they had ordered a fourth season of the show. Now, the official “FROM on MGM+” social media account has revealed that season 4 has officially started filming!

Written and created by John Griffin, From is described as a “contemporary sci-fi horror series”. The show aims to unravel the mystery of a nightmarish town in middle America that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest – including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down.

The cast of From includes Catalina Sandino Moreno and Eion Bailey as married couple Jim and Tabitha Matthews, who are “struggling in the aftermath of a personal tragedy and suddenly find their family trapped in the town. Together they must find a way to keep their children safe, struggling to come to terms with this new reality even as they desperately search for a way back home”; Harold Perrineau as Boyd Stevens, “the sheriff whose Draconian rules have held the fragile town together, even as he searches for a way to escape this seemingly inescapable nightmare”; David Alpay as Jade, “a brash, entitled tech hot shot”; Elizabeth Saunders as Donna, “the earthy, strong leader of Colony House -the town’s separatist faction”; Corteon Moore as Ellis, “the estranged son of Sheriff Boyd and a resident of Colony House”; Hannah Cheramy as Jim and Tabitha’s adolescent daughter Julie”; Shaun Majumder as Father Khatri, “who cares for the spirits of the townsfolk”; Simon Webster as Jim and Tabitha’s son Ethan, who is gravely injured during the story; Ricky He as Sheriff Boyd’s deputy Kenny; Elizabeth Moy as Tain-Chen, Kenny’s mother and operator of the town diner and supply depot; Chloe Van Landschoot as town medic Kristi; and Pegah Ghafoori as Fatima, who considers Ellis to be the love of her life.

From comes to us from Midnight Radio and AGBO. Josh Appelbaum, Andre Nemec, Scott Rosenberg, Mike Larocca, and showrunner Jeff Pinkner serve as executive producers alongside Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, plus John Griffin and Jack Bender, who directed the first four episodes. Adrienne Erickson is co-executive producer.

Michael Wright, head of MGM+, provided the following statement (via Variety), “ From has been a sensation for MGM+, capturing the attention of millions of viewers and helping us to shine a bright light on our MGM+ brand. Our talented show creators and cast have brilliantly and carefully crafted this wonderful show, and we look forward to providing the answers the From audience so enthusiastically craves in Season 4! ” Pinkner added, “ We are thrilled by the support of our fans and our partners at MGM+ and are so excited to share the next chapter of our story with our FROMily. By the end of Season 3, our characters will begin to understand why they are trapped in FROM Town… but will understanding help them to escape? And if so, how? “

Are you a fan of From, and are you glad to hear that season 4 is now filming? Let us know by leaving a comment below.