Full Moon has released black & white “noir” versions of Head of the Family and Ravenwolf Towers

Last year, Charles Band’s company Full Moon announced that they were launching a new production label called Pulp Noir, which would focus on “edgier, weirder, darker horror and dark fantasy films.” Two Pulp Noir movies, Quadrant and Death Streamer, have since made their way through production – and while those movies were initially released in color, all of the Pulp Noir movies will also get black & white “noir” releases, so there are both color and black & white versions of Quadrant and Death Streamer available on the Full Moon Features streaming service. While we wait for more Pulp Noir movies to be made, Band has started going through the Full Moon library to give some of their older films the black & white / noir treatment. This noir series, which is expected to consist of at least a dozen films, got started with a black & white version of the 1984 sci-fi thriller Christmas classic Trancers. That has been followed by “noir” releases of the 1997 creature feature The Creeps, the 2007 movie The Haunted Casino, a.k.a. Dead Man’s Hand, the 2012 “insane comedy chiller” The Dead Want Women, the 2004 sci-fi horror film Dr. Moreau’s House of Pain, the 2009 horror film Skull Heads, the 1997 creature feature Hideous, and 2005 killer doll movie Doll Graveyard. Now, there have been two more “noir” releases, with the 1996 horror comedy Head of the Family and the 2016 “haunted hotel-sploitation soap opera shocker” Ravenwolf Towers both getting the black & white treatment! While most of the previous noir releases have been available to watch in full on YouTube, these two are only available to watch on the Full Moon Features streaming service.

Written by Benjamin Carr (a.k.a. Neal Marshall Stevens), Head of the Family has the following synopsis: Howard is the meanest nastiest thug in town, a Harley riding criminal with a hot wife Lorretta. Lorretta’s problem is she’s having an affair with Lance, owner of the town diner and Howard’s getting suspicious. Driving back from one of their nightly flings, Lance witnesses the local family of weirdos dragging a man from his truck and into their house. Seeing this as an opportunity, Lance discovers the Stackpool’s terrible secret… The film stars Blake Adams, Jacqueline Lovell, Bob Schott, James Jones, Dianne Colazzo, Gordon Jennison, J.W. Perra, Vickie Lynn, and Robert J. Ferrelli.

Benjamin Carr / Neal Marshall Stevens also wrote Ravenwolf Towers has this for a synopsis: When a working class joe gets a gig as the new assistant manager of a run-down Hollywood residence, he’s immediately thrust into a mad world of strange characters and supernatural scares. Strange characters, sexy shenanigans, mystery and mayhem… Ravenwolf Towers has it all! Shiloh Creveling, Evan Henderson, Maria Olsen, Michael Citriniti, George Appleby, Sonny King, Jesse Scott Egan, Rosemary Brownlow, Arthur Roberts, Robert Cooper, Nihilist Gelo, William Paul Burns, Tarashai Lee, Victoria Elder, Kaustin Rose, Clayton Newrow, Cody Renee Cameron, and Annabel Barrett star.

