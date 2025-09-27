Futurama Inteview: Billy West, Lauren Tom, and Phil LaMarr tackle legacy, staying power, and the snacks of tomorrow

Good news, everyone! Futurama is back, and it’s as pointed, timely, and relevant as ever! To help celebrate the show’s return, we spoke with voice cast members Billy West, Lauren Tom, and Phil Lamarr about the staying power of Matt Groening’s satirical take on the world of tomorrow.

During our discussion, Billy, Lauren, and Phil wax rhapsodic about the secret ingredient to keeping Futurama fresh, funny, and friendly for new audiences. What about Futurama keeps us laughing 13 seasons into its lifecycle? The trio has the answer! We also discuss the show’s absurdist approach to tackling contemporary issues and discover their favorite episodes of the season.

What about those long gaps between seasons? How does everyone remain on top of their game? We find out, plus we suss out which delicious snacks should survive generations into the future!

Futurama premiered in 1999, bringing satiric comedy center stage for a hilarious look at the world of tomorrow. It follows Phillip J. Fry (Billy West), a New York City pizza delivery boy, who accidentally freezes himself in 1999 and gets defrosted in the year 3000. In this astonishing New New York, he befriends hard-drinking robot Bender (John DiMaggio) and falls in love with cyclops Leela (Katey Sagal). The trio finds work at the Planet Express Delivery Company, founded by Fry’s doddering descendant, Professor Hubert Farnsworth. Together with accountant Hermes Conrad, assistant Amy Wong, and alien lobster Dr. John Zoidberg, they embark on thrilling adventures that take them to every corner of the universe.

Check out our full review of Futurama Season 13 here. We point out that the show still has a lot to say and teach us, and has surpassed The Simpsons concerning character development and stories you can learn from. Futurama Season 13 lampoons everything from society’s obsession with big personal tech to mob mentality, fake news, the heat death of the planet, and more!