The trailer for Futurama Season 13 finds the Planet Express crew facing global extinction, strange romance, & Kaiju Bender

All aboard the Planet Express for another excursion to parts unknown with the misfit crew of Matt Groening’s Futurama! Hulu is coming into Thursday hot with a trailer for Futurama Season 13, featuring more misadventures among the stars, bizarre aliens, adorable but deadly creatures, Kaiju battles, sexual awakenings, and conjoined twins with the hots for each other! Hubba-hubba!

All 10 episodes of Futurama premiere on Hulu on September 15 at 8 p.m. ET. Additionally, two weekly episodes will air on FXX beginning on September 15.

“Bender is rampaging out of control! A volcano is about to explode! Fry confronts a rival for Leela’s love! And Dr. Zoidberg is rising up to heaven?! The excitement might be too much,” reads the logline for upcoming episodes.

Futurama premiered in 1999, bringing satiric comedy center stage for a hilarious look at the world of tomorrow. It follows Phillip J. Fry (Billy West), a New York City pizza delivery boy, who accidentally freezes himself in 1999 and gets defrosted in the year 3000. In this astonishing New New York, he befriends hard-drinking robot Bender (John DiMaggio) and falls in love with cyclops Leela (Katey Sagal). The trio finds work at the Planet Express Delivery Company, founded by Fry’s doddering descendant, Professor Hubert Farnsworth. Together with accountant Hermes Conrad, assistant Amy Wong, and alien lobster Dr. John Zoidberg, they embark on thrilling adventures that take them to every corner of the universe. After its initial run on the Fox Broadcasting Network, a roller-coaster of cancellations and resurrections ensued. Four successful direct-to-DVD releases in 2007-2009 led to the show’s rebirth on Comedy Central from 2010-2013. Then, after a brief 10-year freeze in the cryogenic chamber, “Futurama” emerged triumphantly as a streaming series for Hulu & Disney+ with a 20-episode order, followed by more seasons!

Futurama stars the voices of John DiMaggio, Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman.

Today’s trailer for Futurama Season 13 features uncomfortable seating arrangements, global extinction, fidgety polar bear cubs, religious robots, relationship problems, D-Roid abuse, wedgies, a nod to Pacific Rim, and a proclamation of bisexuality! It’s everything you could want in another batch of Futurama episodes, and we’re ready to climb aboard the Planet Express for another season of out-of-this-world adventure!