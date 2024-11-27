Gangs of London gets an explosive Season 3 teaser trailer and first-look images of the gritty Sky and AMC TV series

Sky and AMC are getting down and dirty this Wednesday with a Season 3 teaser trailer and first-look pics for Gangs of London. Today’s evocative images paint a vivid picture of the one-person-army gangster saga, which tells the story of London being torn apart by the turbulent power struggles of its international gangs and the sudden power vacuum that’s created when the head of London’s most powerful crime family is assassinated.

Gangs of London, starring Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Joe Cole, Michelle Fairley, Lucian Msamati, and Brian Vernel, takes audiences to the U.K. capital, where drugs and a power struggle corrupt from the inside out. Pippa Bennett-Warner, Narges Rashidi, Asif Raza Mir, Orli and Eri Shuka, Jahz Armando, and Fady Elsayed return for the intense drama’s third season, with new cast members Andrew Koji, Richard Dormer, and T’Nia Miller. Phil Daniels, Ruth Sheen, and Mat Fraser join the madness as guest stars.

Sky and AMC dropped a Season 3 synopsis alongside today’s teaser trailer for Gangs of London, which reads, “Former undercover cop turned gangster Elliot navigates his new role as a top-level criminal alongside the Dumanis, but the spiking throws their operations into disarray. The Wallaces, Luan, Lale, and the street gangs face devastating consequences as personal vendettas collide with professional power struggles bleeding into violent turf wars. In the ruthless fight for control of London’s criminal underworld, no one is safe. This was no accident — it was a calculated attack. But who’s pulling the strings?”

Interestingly, Gangs of London, brought to us by Gareth Evans and Matt Flannery, is based on London Studio’s 2006 video game for the PlayStation Portable and is the fourth chapter of Sony’s The Getaway franchise created by Brendan McNamara and Katie Ellwood. I guess Amazon’s Fallout isn’t the only video game adaptation that is eating well. Man, do you remember the PSP? I still have mine, though the only games I have for it are Gunpey and Every Extend Extra. Thankfully, you can hack the PSP to do all sorts of things, including watching episodes of Gangs of London.

