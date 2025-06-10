Ghoulies Go to College gets a Blu-ray release from Vestron Video

Several years ago, Lionsgate Home Entertainment revived the defunct Vestron Video label for the Vestron Video Collector’s Series of Blu-ray releases, and over the years that series has turned out to be pretty impressive. The list of Vestron Blu-rays includes Chopping Mall, Blood Diner, the Waxwork movies, Return of the Living Dead ///, The Gate, the Wishmaster films, the Warlock films, Slaughter High, Class of 1999, Beyond Re-Animator, Dagon, Maximum Overdrive, Shivers, Little Monsters, The Wraith, Dementia 13, Steel Dawn, Candyman: Day of the Dead, Dream a Little Dream, Extreme Prejudice, Earth Girls Are Easy, the Dentist movies, the Silent Night, Deadly Night sequels, and more. The thirty-fourth release from the revived Vestron is a Blu-ray of the 1991 (or 1990, depending where you look) horror comedy Ghoulies Go to College – and it’s available for pre-order exclusively through the Lionsgate Limited website! The Blu-ray is selling for the price of $24.99 and will be released on July 15th.

Directed by John Carl Buechler from a screenplay by Brent Olson, Ghoulies Go to College has the following synopsis: When it comes to higher education, the Ghoulies aren’t just interested – they’ll crawl out of the toilet for it! In this third installment of the campy horror franchise, a professor at Glazier College who dabbles in the occult decides to sabotage Prank Week by summoning three Ghoulies trapped in the pages of a demonic comic book. Once freed, the raunchy creatures party like there’s no tomorrow, trashing the campus and pulling their own elaborate – and deadly – pranks. But one couple decides to take on the monstrous menace, leading to an unhinged, Ghoulie-tastic climax. The film stars Evan MacKenzie, Kevin McCarthy, Eva LaRue, John Johnston, Patrick Labyorteaux, Billy Morrissette, Hope Marie Carlton, Andrew Barach, Jason Scott Lee, Griffin O’Neal, Marcia Wallace, Stephen Lee, Dan Shor, Sherrie Wills, Patrick Ryan, Thom Adcox, Matthew Lillard, and Kathy Benson.

Vestron brings Ghoulies Go to College to Blu-ray with the following special features: Audio Commentary with Film Historians T.J. Bowser and Paul Ashford of Project Louder / Interviews: Mr. Carter Goes to College, Ghoulies ‘n’ Gags: Behind the Screenplay of Ghoulies Go to College, Out of the Bowl: Making the Monsters of Ghoulies Go to College / English, French, German, and Spanish trailers / Still Gallery

