Glen Powell denies a rumor that he’s set to replace Tom Cruise in the Mission: Impossible franchise

Glen Powell says there’s no truth to the rumor about him replacing Tom Cruise in the Mission: Impossible franchise after The Final Reckoning.

Tom Cruise might not be getting any younger, but the rumor about his Top Gun: Maverick co-star Glen Powell (Twisters, Hit Man, Hidden Figures) replacing him in Paramount’s Mission: Impossible franchise couldn’t be farther from the truth. Today, Powell is cutting the head off a rumor that would upset his mother. There are whispers about Powell replacing Tom Cruise as the star of the Mission: Impossible franchise after Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. Still, Powell says there’s no validity to the rumor.

“My mom would never let me do that,” Powell told Pat McAfee of ESPN. “That’s a death trap,” Powell added, referring to executing the death-defying stunts that go hand-in-hand with the series. After hearing the rumor, McAfee called Powell to congratulate him, though it seems the Anyone But You star was in the middle of filming Edgar Wright’s remake of Stephen King’s The Running Man.

BREAKING NEWS: Tom Cruise reportedly wants Glen Powell to replace him in Mission Impossible #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/Mq1UIkj9eN — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 12, 2024

Glen Powell stars in The Running Man as a “desperate man, needing money for his sick daughter, who joins the most popular show, The Running Man, in which teams of killers hunt down contestants. The longer that a contestant survives, the more money that person makes. But as the game show’s producers and killers will find out, this desperate man will break all the rules and expose the show’s dark secrets.” Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame) is also set to star as the ruthless producer behind the violent reality show, alongside Katy O’Brian (Love Lies Bleeding) as one of the contestants and Lee Pace (Foundation) as the brutal chief hunter tracking down Powell’s character. Daniel Ezra (All American) and William H. Macy (Mystery Men) will also appear. Wright’s Scott Pilgrim star Michael Cera also stars as a “naïve rebel who tries to help the desperate man.” In contrast, Emilia Jones will play a “privileged woman blind to the oppression of the government opposite Powell’s Richards.”

Edgar Wright is directing The Running Man from a script he co-wrote with Michael Bacall. It’s based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name, which was published in 1982 under the pseudonym Richard Bachman. Wright has previously said that The Running Man remake will be closer to the original Stephen King novel than the Arnold Schwarzenegger movie.

