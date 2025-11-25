A goat makes it to the big leagues in the new trailer for the animated sports film GOAT

Sony Pictures Animation, the studio that brought you K-Pop Demon Hunters and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, is bringing you a similar animated style with GOAT, a sports-themed animated comedy with an all-star cast that includes NBA champion Steph Curry, Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin, Gabrielle Union (Bring It On, Bad Boys II), and more. Sony recently hit the court running with GOAT at a preview event at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival and the studio has just released a brand new trailer.

Also set to hit the hardwood for GOAT are Nick Kroll (Big Mouth, Human Resources), Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton), David Harbour (Thunderbolts*, Black, Violent Night), Jenifer Lewis (I Love That for You), and Patton Oswald (Ratatouille, The Secret Life of Pets). Tyree Dillihay (Bob’s Burgers, Axe Cop) and Adam Rosette (The Wild Robot, The Bad Guys) co-direct GOAT from a screenplay by Aaron Buchsbaum and Teddy Riley. GOAT is produced by Steph Curry and Erick Peyton of Unanimous Media, alongside Michelle Raimo Kouyate, Adam Rosenberg, and Rodney Rothman of Modern Magic. David Schulenburg co-produces, while Rick Mischel and Fonda Snyder serve as executive producers.

The official synopsis of the movie reads,

“GOAT takes place in an all-animal world and focuses on Will, a small goat with big dreams who gets a one-in-a-million chance to join the pros and play roarball – a high-intensity, co-ed, full-contact sport dominated by the fastest, fiercest animals in the world. Will’s new teammates aren’t thrilled about having a little goat on their roster, but Will is determined to revolutionize the sport and prove once and for all that ‘smalls can ball!’”

“We’re excited to bring together an all-star cast to voice the incredible characters in Goat,” said Peyton and Curry. “Goat is the kind of story we love to tell at Unanimous— full of heart, humor, and high-octane action that we hope audiences of all ages will cheer for.”

Interestingly, GOAT was the former title of the Jordan Peele-produced sports horror film Him, which came our earlier this year. Whereas this film is a literal goat playing basketball, Him is a football movie that had shades of devil worship, which would fit in with the whole “goat” motif, since the horned animal is associated with Satan.

Sony Pictures Animation will shoot for a release in theaters on February 13, 2026, to synergize with the sport’s NBA All-Star Weekend.

