Movie Trailers

Post up to the new trailer for the Steph Curry animated basketball movie GOAT

By
Posted 4 hours ago
goat, steph currygoat, steph curry

Sony Pictures Animation, the studio that brought you Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, is bringing you a similar animated style with GOAT, a sports-themed animated comedy with an all-star cast that includes NBA champion Steph Curry, Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin, Gabrielle Union (Bring It OnBad Boys II), and more! Sony recently hit the court running with GOAT at a preview event at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. Sony has released the new trailer.

Also set to hit the hardwood for GOAT are Nick Kroll (Big MouthHuman Resources), Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton), David Harbour (Thunderbolts*BlackViolent Night), Jenifer Lewis (I Love That for You), and Patton Oswald (RatatouilleThe Secret Life of Pets). Tyree Dillihay (Bob’s BurgersAxe Cop) and Adam Rosette (The Wild RobotThe Bad Guys) co-direct GOAT from a screenplay by Aaron Buchsbaum and Teddy Riley. GOAT is produced by Steph Curry and Erick Peyton of Unanimous Media, alongside Michelle Raimo Kouyate, Adam Rosenberg, and Rodney Rothman of Modern Magic. David Schulenburg co-produces, while Rick Mischel and Fonda Snyder serve as executive producers.

GOAT takes place in an all-animal world and focuses on Will, a small goat with big dreams who gets a one-in-a-million chance to join the pros and play roarball – a high-intensity, co-ed, full-contact sport dominated by the fastest, fiercest animals in the world. Will’s new teammates aren’t thrilled about having a little goat on their roster, but Will is determined to revolutionize the sport and prove once and for all that “smalls can ball!”

“We’re excited to bring together an all-star cast to voice the incredible characters in Goat,” said Peyton and Curry. Goat is the kind of story we love to tell at Unanimous— full of heart, humor, and high-octane action that we hope audiences of all ages will cheer for.”

Interestingly, GOAT was the former title of the Jordan Peele-produced sports horror film Him. Whereas this film is a literal goat playing basketball, Him is a football movie that has shades of possible devil worship, which would fit in with the whole “goat” motif, since the horned animal is associated with Satan.

Sony Pictures Animation will shoot for a release in theaters on February 13, 2026, to synergize with the sport’s NBA All-Star Weekend.

Source: Sony Pictures Animation
Tags: , , , , , ,

About the Author

EJ Tangonan
News Editor
2,759 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: 80s and 90s action movies, Bruce Lee movies, Jackie Chan read more movies, Die Hard, Back to the Future trilogy, Jurassic Park, Rocky IV, Speed, Terminator 1 & 2 and much more!

Likes: Movies, Acting, Writing, Photoshop, Video Editing, classic Simpsons seasons, Conan O'Brien, read more Bill Burr, plunging into YouTube rabbit holes, french fries and Pepsi and making art on his webpage https://www.deviantart.com/ejtangonan

Latest GOAT (2026) News

See More

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. The Naked Gun (2025)
  3. Weapons
  4. Tron: Ares
  5. Predator: Badlands
  6. Nobody 2
  7. The Toxic Avenger
  8. The Smashing Machine
  9. The Black Phone 2
  10. Supergirl

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!