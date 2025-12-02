Frederick E.O. Toye to direct the first two episodes of God of War, which has a two-season order at Prime Video

Three years have passed since it was announced that a TV series based on the God of War video game franchise was in the works at Prime Video, and at that time showrunner Rafe Judkins and The Expanse creators Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby were heading up the development team. They dropped out a year ago and were replaced by Ronald D. Moore, who’s best known for his work in the Star Trek franchise. With Moore as writer, executive producer, and showrunner, Prime Video is feeling so good about God of War that they’ve already given the project a two season order – and now, Deadline reports that Frederick E.O. Toye has been hired to direct the first two episodes of the show.

The God of War series will follow father and son Kratos and Atreus as t hey embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human.

Coming our way from Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios (in association with PlayStation Productions and Moore’s Tall Ship Productions, under his overall deal at Sony TV), the God of War TV series is gearing up for production in Vancouver and the casting process is underway. Deadline notes that the two-season order is “ not unusual for series of this scope when a platform believes in the creative because such shows involve a lot of upfront world-building costs related to production design, set building, costumes and props that are better amortized over multiple seasons. “

Moore is executive producing the series alongside Maril Davis, Cory Barlog, Naren Shankar, Matthew Graham, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, Hermen Hulst, Roy Lee, and Brad Van Arragon. Joe Menosky, Marc Bernardin, Tania Lotia, Ben McGinnis, and Jeff Ketcham serve as co-executive producers.

According to Deadline, Toye has directed over 130 hours of television, including four episodes of FX’s Shōgun, for which he won a Directing for a Drama Series Emmy. His other credits include Lost, The Good Wife, Person of Interest, American Gods, The Walking Dead, See, Lost in Space, Westworld, Watchmen, Snowpiercer, and Prime Video’s Fallout, The Boys, The Terminal List, Terminal List: Dark Wolf, and Bloodaxe.

Are you a fan of the God of War games, and are you glad to hear that the TV series is moving forward with Frederick E.O. Toye at the helm of the first two episodes? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.