Godzilla Minus One is set to wreak havoc in a new 4K steelbook this November

The official Toho film, Godzilla Minus One, took the world by storm by not only making a big splash in its native Japanese market, but the film would do gangbusters in its humble releasing in America. It took some time before the critically acclaimed Kaiju film would finally be available for home audiences. Amid all the quick digital releases from big Hollywood films this year, Godzilla Minus One was one title that built proper anticipation for fans wanting to rewatch the movie.
Although the movie would surprisingly drop on Netflix, a 4K Steelbook Blu-ray was also made available for pre-order. Collider has now revealed that the 4K release has found a date. According to ComicBook, Godzilla Minus One‘s steelbook will be available at retailers on November 3.
The Special Features for this new release includes:
- Dolby Vision/HDR presentation of the film
- Japanese Dolby Atmos audio track
- English Dolby TrueHD 5.1 audio track
- Behind the Scenes: Godzilla Minus One – No. 30
- Original Trailers
- Original TV Spots:
- A Ray of Hope
- Worldwide Praise
- Live and Hope
- Optional English and Japanese subtitles for the main feature
You can grab yours now on Amazon; however, the 4K Steelbook edition quickly sold out at launch, so fans of the film will have to be patient for restocks.
Godzilla Minus One has received widespread acclaim since its release last year, with some even saying it could be the best kaiju movie ever made. The film also won Best Visual Effects at the 96th Academy Awards, making it the first Godzilla movie ever to be nominated and then win an Oscar. Steven Spielberg is also a big fan of the movie, which thrilled Yamazaki. “Steven Spielberg said, ‘Oh, you’re the director of Godzilla. I saw it three times.’ I couldn’t believe it, because Spielberg is like a god to me, just for what he’s done for the film industry,” Yamazaki said. “But it sounded very real. [Spielberg went on to say,] ‘I saw it once in my home, and then I had to go see it again in IMAX, then Dolby Atmos.’ You can’t make that up.“
Follow the JOBLO MOVIE NETWORK
Follow us on YOUTUBE
Follow ARROW IN THE HEAD
Follow AITH on YOUTUBE