Godzilla Minus One is set to wreak havoc in a new 4K steelbook this November

The official Toho film, Godzilla Minus One, took the world by storm by not only making a big splash in its native Japanese market, but the film would do gangbusters in its humble releasing in America. It took some time before the critically acclaimed Kaiju film would finally be available for home audiences. Amid all the quick digital releases from big Hollywood films this year, Godzilla Minus One was one title that built proper anticipation for fans wanting to rewatch the movie.

Although the movie would surprisingly drop on Netflix, a 4K Steelbook Blu-ray was also made available for pre-order. Collider has now revealed that the 4K release has found a date. According to ComicBook, Godzilla Minus One‘s steelbook will be available at retailers on November 3.

The Special Features for this new release includes:

Dolby Vision/HDR presentation of the film

Japanese Dolby Atmos audio track

English Dolby TrueHD 5.1 audio track

Behind the Scenes: Godzilla Minus One – No. 30

Original Trailers

Original TV Spots: A Ray of Hope Worldwide Praise Live and Hope

Optional English and Japanese subtitles for the main feature

You can grab yours now on Amazon; however, the 4K Steelbook edition quickly sold out at launch, so fans of the film will have to be patient for restocks.