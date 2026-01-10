Movie News

Godzilla Minus Zero sets official release date

By
Posted 1 hour ago
Godzilla Minus Zero release dateGodzilla Minus Zero release date

Godzilla will be returning to our screens later this year as Toho and GKIDS have announced the release date for Godzilla Minus Zero, Takashi Yamazaki’s highly anticipated follow-up to Godzilla Minus One. The sequel will open in Japan on November 3, followed by a release in North America on November 6.

The release date has a special significance for the long-running franchise, as it’s the same day the original Godzilla movie debuted in Japanese theaters back in 1954. Godzilla Minus One was also released on the same date in 2023.

We Don’t Know Much About Godzilla Minus Zero… Yet

Plot details for Godzilla Minus Zero are being kept under wraps, but production is currently underway at Toho Studios with Takashi Yamazaki returning as director, writer and VFX supervisor.

After the successful release of the first film, Yamazaki made it clear that he was eager to return for the sequel. “I would certainly like to see what the sequel would look like. I know that Shikishima’s war seems over, and we’ve reached this state of peace and calm – but perhaps [it’s the] calm before the storm, and the characters have not yet been forgiven for what has been imposed upon them,” he said. “I don’t know that anyone has pulled off a more serious tone of kaiju-versus-kaiju with human drama, and that challenge is something that I’d like to explore. When you have movies that feature [kaiju battles], I think it’s very easy to put the spotlight and the camera on this massive spectacle, and it detaches itself from the human drama component.

He went on to say that he would have to “make sure that the human drama and whatever’s happening between [the] kaiju both have meaning, and both are able to affect one another in terms of plot development.

With more than thirty films in the long-running Japanese franchise, it was no small feat to hear so many fans declare Godzilla Minus One to be the greatest Godzilla movie ever made. That kind of acclaim sets an intimidating bar for director Takashi Yamazaki as he prepares a sequel, but Godzilla fans around the world are keeping their fingers crossed that he can rise to the challenge once again.

Godzilla Minus Zero poster

Tags:

About the Author

Kevin Fraser
News Editor
11,488 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, read more Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac

Likes: Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with read more more items for my likes list.

Latest Godzilla Minus One News

See More

The comment section exists to allow readers to discuss the article constructively and respectfully, focused on the topic at hand.

What’s Not Allowed

  • Abusive language, insults, or harassment toward other users or staff.
  • Hate speech of any kind is strictly prohibited.
  • Bickering, bullying, personal attacks, or baiting others to argue
  • Extended off-topic debates, especially those centered on politics or religion rather than the article topic
  • No AI content or SPAM

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Street Fighter (2026)
  3. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
  4. Mortal Kombat 2
  5. Scream 7
  6. Disclosure Day
  7. Send Help
  8. Project Hail Mary
  9. Wuthering Heights
  10. Mercy

Breaking News

JoBlo Originals

The 10 Worst Movies of 2025

Posted 1 week ago
As good as many of the movies that came out in 2025 were, there were some truly abysmal movies we suffered through.