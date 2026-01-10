Godzilla Minus Zero sets official release date

Godzilla will be returning to our screens later this year as Toho and GKIDS have announced the release date for Godzilla Minus Zero, Takashi Yamazaki’s highly anticipated follow-up to Godzilla Minus One. The sequel will open in Japan on November 3, followed by a release in North America on November 6.

The release date has a special significance for the long-running franchise, as it’s the same day the original Godzilla movie debuted in Japanese theaters back in 1954. Godzilla Minus One was also released on the same date in 2023.

We Don’t Know Much About Godzilla Minus Zero… Yet

Plot details for Godzilla Minus Zero are being kept under wraps, but production is currently underway at Toho Studios with Takashi Yamazaki returning as director, writer and VFX supervisor.

After the successful release of the first film, Yamazaki made it clear that he was eager to return for the sequel. “ I would certainly like to see what the sequel would look like. I know that Shikishima’s war seems over, and we’ve reached this state of peace and calm – but perhaps [it’s the] calm before the storm, and the characters have not yet been forgiven for what has been imposed upon them, ” he said. “ I don’t know that anyone has pulled off a more serious tone of kaiju-versus-kaiju with human drama, and that challenge is something that I’d like to explore. When you have movies that feature [kaiju battles], I think it’s very easy to put the spotlight and the camera on this massive spectacle, and it detaches itself from the human drama component. “

He went on to say that he would have to “ make sure that the human drama and whatever’s happening between [the] kaiju both have meaning, and both are able to affect one another in terms of plot development. “

With more than thirty films in the long-running Japanese franchise, it was no small feat to hear so many fans declare Godzilla Minus One to be the greatest Godzilla movie ever made. That kind of acclaim sets an intimidating bar for director Takashi Yamazaki as he prepares a sequel, but Godzilla fans around the world are keeping their fingers crossed that he can rise to the challenge once again.