Godzilla Minus One follow-up gets official title: Godzilla Minus Zero

Godzilla is over 70 years old (well, you know what we mean!), but we still get excited over any news related to the icon. This is especially so this week, as we celebrate Godzilla Day. So what special news comes with that? That Takashi Yamazaki will be returning to the Godzilla realm with a follow-up to his remarkable 2023 film Godzilla Minus One, the aptly – yet mysteriously – titled Godzilla Minus Zero. In addition to that, we also got the official title logo for the film, which you can check out below.

We don’t know anything about the plot or release date – or even what the title means – but Godzilla Minus Zero immediately shoots near the top of our list of most anticipated movies. What we do know is that Takashi Yamazaki is returning as director, writer and visual effects artist. The Godzilla franchise has had numerous directors who have stepped back behind the camera for another outing, but Takashi Yamazaki is one we are truly excited to see returning in such capacity. For many, Godzilla Minus One was the absolute best of the entire franchise, so, yeah, we’re beyond excited to see what Godzilla Minus Zero has in store.

Here is a brief note that accompanied the press release for Godzilla Minus Zero: “Ever since its first appearance in 1954, Godzilla has continued to captivate and shock not only Japan but the world. Directed by Takashi Yamazaki, Godzilla Minus One – the 30th live-action Godzilla film produced in Japan – became a smash hit, grossing over 7.65 billion yen and commemorating Godzilla’s 70th anniversary. Moreover, it went on to achieve the historic milestone of becoming the first Asian film to win an Academy Award® for Best Visual Effects at the 96th Academy Awards, along with over 50 top international and domestic film awards, and created a true Godzilla sensation all over the world.”

The news of Godzilla Minus Zero was announced just one day ahead of Godzilla Day, celebrated on November 3rd, as that’s when Ishirō Honda’s original 1954 film debuted in Japan.

Are you excited to hear about Godzilla Minus Zero? How will you be celebrating Godzilla Day?