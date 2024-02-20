Goldilocks and the Three Bears: Death and Porridge is securing distribution deals

We’ve been keeping an eye on the progress of writer/director Craig Rees’ film Goldilocks and the Three Bears: Death and Porridge , which puts a horror thriller twist on a classic children’s story, ever since it was first announced several months ago. We still don’t know of a release date for this one, but there is a positive update to share, as Variety has reported that international sales company Iuvit Media Sales has secured distribution deals for Goldilocks and the Three Bears: Death and Porridge in multiple territories while presenting it to potential buyers at the European Film Market. Buyers include Gussi Films for Latin America, Pioneer for the Philippines, and Front Row for the Middle East.

Goldilocks and the Three Bears: Death and Porridge has a short and simple synopsis: Never enter into someone’s house without permission. Variety has another synopsis: Goldilocks and the three bears live together in an isolated house in the woods. When a group of friends enter their home, Goldilocks, leader of the bears’ pack, decides to get rid of the intruders. Rees has compared the film to movies like The Strangers and The Purge.

Most of us already know the story of Goldilocks and the Three Bears. A young girl called Goldilocks wanders into a house in the woods, helps herself to some porridge, sits in the chairs, tries out the beds. Then the home’s inhabitants – a family of bears – get home and chase her away. As the Variety synopsis gives away, Death and Porridge switches things around by following a group of characters who settle into a home in the woods… then four people (three wearing bear masks, one wearing a Goldilocks mask) show up to give them grief.

Olha Solomakhina (To Happiness) stars as Goldilocks and is joined in the cast by Julian Amos (Get Millie Black), FlexSingh (Tough World), Jimmy Roberts (Once Upon a Time in Frickley), and newcomers Abigail Huxley and Susan Franks, with Robson Medler (In Pursuit of Repetitive Beats) as Daddy Bear, newcomer Jack Barry as Mama Bear, and special makeup effects artist Grace Darling Smith as Baby Bear.

Iuvit said that with this movie, “ a growing suspense drives the audience from a contained thriller to an authentic slasher. ” They attributed the fact that fairy tales are inspiring so many horror movies these days to directors like Rees seeing “ the value of adapting these tales for horror fans, who are responding in numbers at the respective theatrical releases, to experience in full the slasher experience, with an honest and entertaining horror tale. “

Are you interested in Goldilocks and the Three Bears: Death and Porridge, and are you glad to hear it’s securing distribution deals? Let us know by leaving a comment below.