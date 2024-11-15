Godzilla Minus One director Takashi Yamazaki’s partners with Sony and Bad Robot for his next feature Grandgear

After helming one of the best Godzilla films in recent memory, Godzilla Minus One, director Takashi Yamazaki is joining forces with Sony Pictures and Bad Robot for his next project, Grandgear. Yamazaki’s next endeavor became the subject of a heated bidding war, with Sony stomping all over the competition to land the deal. Yamazaki directs Grandgear from his original script, with the Godzilla Minus One creative also producing. J.J. Abrams’s Bad Robot joins the production effort with Glen Zipper.

Takashi Yamazaki shot Godzilla Minus One for a shocking $10-15 million. The compelling and dramatic action film roared in theaters with $113.6M+, making the return amount bigger than some of Godzilla’s Kaiju foes. Studios know Yamazaki can make a blockbuster on a modest budget, and considering how much it costs to make tentpole films nowadays, he could be the studio’s golden goose. Grandgear is Takashi Yamazaki’s first English-language film, and Sony is prepared to bring the movie to stateside markets and overseas.

Yamazaki’s Godzilla Minus One steadily became one of 2023’s most successful films. Bolstered by glowing reviews and enthusiastic word of mouth, audiences who don’t usually go for Kaiju fare turned up for the brilliantly crafted film. Godzilla Minus One occurs in post-war Japan when the territory is at its lowest point. Things are already tough all over, but they get worse as a new crisis emerges in the form of a giant monster baptized in the horrific power of the atomic bomb. While Godzilla Minus One features plenty of Godzilla-stomping spectacle, the film also tells an engaging human story about regret, shame, and making up for past mistakes. A black-and-white version of the film exists, giving fans two ways to enjoy Godzilla’s latest and most outstanding display of collateral damage.

What do you think Takashi Yamazaki’s Grandgear could be about? Will lightning strike twice for the filmmaker? With a keen eye for action and the ability to seamlessly weave drama into the mix, Yamazaki’s Grandgear could become one of the most anticipated films in Sony’s schedule. We can’t wait to find out. How about you? In the comments section, let us know if you want to learn more about Grandgear.