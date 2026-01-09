Greenland 2: Migration Review: Flawed But Intriguing Post-Apocalyptic Tale

PLOT: The surviving Garrity family must leave the safety of the Greenland bunker and embark on a perilous journey across the decimated frozen wasteland of Europe to find a new home.

REVIEW: I still remember putting on the first Greenland and expecting a “so-bad-it’s-good” disaster film, only to be met with a surprisingly heartfelt family drama. There were some wonderfully human moments and it was more than just spectacle. When the credits rolled, all I could think was “but what do they do, now that they’re there?” Thankfully, we’re now getting a sequel that answers that question but is it as entertaining as the first one?

Greenland 2: Migration follows Garrity family as they leave the safety of their bunker to try their luck at a supposed oasis in a massive crater in South France. This is really a journey film, where they are tasked with making their way across a destroyed land, with those surviving on the surface. There were a few too many times where the character’s conveniently get out of certain situations that feel inescapable or mother nature just happens to take mercy on the family while ravaging everything around them.

Unfortunately, the only character that really feels developed is Gerard Butler‘s John, who is the driving force in both the story and his family. Morena Baccarin‘s Allison seems more like she’s just along for the ride. Jojo Rabbit‘s Roman Griffin Davis steps in for the first film’s Roger Dale Floyd as Nathan. He has this weird obsession with Astronomy that feels like it’s going to go somewhere but then never really does. The desire to see them complete their mission is more to see a satisfying ending versus actually caring what happens to these people. Though I did really enjoy the subplot involving a woman looking over a group of Alzheimer’s patients. Really nailed home the humanity of some people in this world and not everyone being terrible.

The effects work is very impressive, with only a bit of lightning standing out as looking a bit cheesy. Otherwise, things are handled very well, and I loved seeing the destroyed cities in a way that seems to take into account the massive meteorites and what they would have done to the landscape. The action beats are harrowing, without going overboard with any singular element. There’s enough variety that it’s always interesting. You just have to really suspend your disbelief with how lucky this family manages to be.

One thing I was quite grateful for is that, despite taking place in a post-apocalyptic world, there are never any cannibals. I can’t stand how so many stories set in a world like this often feel the need to devolve into that same tired trope, so it was a nice change of pace. The insurgents that appear throughout the story are always faceless and are merely obstacles versus entirely plot points. Some may not like that as they like to have more direct antagonists, but the world being against them was enough for me.

I enjoyed my time with Greenland 2 despite its flaws as it featured a story that was able to keep the momentum going without adding unnecessary obstacles that are only there to distract. While some more layered characters would have helped to invest heavier in their journey, everything is done so well with the action that it doesn’t hamper it too much. I wish they didn’t include some really cheesy narrations to bookend the film, as it does leave the film on a corny note, but subtlety is more and more of a lost art-form.

Greenland 2: Migration is playing In Theaters on January 9th, 2025.

Greenland 2: Migration AVERAGE 6