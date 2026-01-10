Movie News

Box Office Update: Avatar still on top; newcomers fail to make much of a dent

While some believed Paramount’s killer chimp movie Primate had the potential to become a sleeper hit this weekend, it looks like holiday holdovers are still dominating the top spots. Just as we predictedAvatar: Fire and Ash will easily take the top spot, with Deadline reporting that it’s looking at a weekend that could fall anywhere between $21–24 million, which would bring its domestic total past $345 million.

Zootopia 2 and The Housemaid battle it out for number 2

Yet, the runner-up spot may prove to be the real surprise this weekend, with Zootopia 2 and the Sydney Sweeney–led The Housemaid duking it out for runner-up. Both movies should finish in the $10–11 million range, with it anyone’s guess who will take number two. For The Housemaid, this marks a 30% week-to-week decline, which is an amazing hold. The film is coming really close to the $100 million mark and will likely surpass it by this time next week. As a result, Lionsgate has already signed Sweeney to reprise her role in a sequel, which seems like it’s being rushed into production this year.

Primate and Greenland 2 have modest openings

Both newcomers this week, Primate and Greenland 2: Migration, sport modest budgets, so even if they didn’t set the box office on fire, they did relatively well. Primate probably underperformed a bit, making $11 million, but it features an unknown cast and will likely be a bigger hit on streaming. Greenland 2: Migration is getting a very quiet rollout, with it not screening for critics, even though a lot of them actually dug the movie — including our own Tyler Nichols. It’s on track for an $8.5 million opening, with Lionsgate having only paid $10 million to acquire it domestically. It’s not opening in Canada, instead heading straight to streaming, similar to the first film. Both Primate and Greenland 2 got B-minus CinemaScores. Considering Primate is a horror film, which notoriously gets awful scores, that’s not a terrible result, although Greenland’s exits could be better.

What are you seeing this weekend? Let us know in the comments.

