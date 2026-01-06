Movie News

Lionsgate pushes forward with The Housemaid sequel, titled The Housemaid’s Secret

By
Posted 6 hours ago
A new trailer has been released for the sexy psychological thriller The Housemaid, starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda SeyfriedA new trailer has been released for the sexy psychological thriller The Housemaid, starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried

Lionsgate’s future

Two years ago, Lionsgate had a rough string of flops with films like Borderlands, The Crow remake and Francis Ford Coppola’s infamous Megalopolis not doing big business for the studio. However, this past year also saw releases like Ballerina, The Long Walk and Good Fortune. The studio will soon be taking big swings with a new Rambo and the task of encapsulating the life of Michael Jackson in the (two-part?) biopic Michael. However, Lionsgate also had a little holiday success with The Housemaid, which stars Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried. Now, the studio is going forward with a sequel.

The Housemaid’s Secret

Lionsgate announces that after The Housemaid raked in $133 million in global ticket sales, the studio will now be adapting the second novel in the series, The Housemaid’s Secret, by author Freida McFadden. The Housemaid’s Secret has been in development for the past few months and production is planned to start sometime this year.

According to the press release, screenwriter Rebecca Sonnenshine, who adapted The Housemaid, will also return to adapt the sequel. The producers on the sequel are set to include Todd Lieberman of Hidden Pictures, alongside Paul Feig and Laura Fischer of Feig’s Pretty Dangerous Pictures, who are also returning as producers, with Hidden Pictures’ Carly Elter and Alex Young and The Housemaid star Sydney Sweeney will be executive producing. McFadden will also serve as an executive producer. The project is being developed with the intention of director Paul Feig and stars Sydney Sweeney & Michele Morrone making a return.

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair, Adam Fogelson, stated, “It’s clear from both the global box office and from the outpouring on social media that audiences have responded strongly – and audibly – to the totally unique and truly theatrical experience of The Housemaid and want to know what happens next. We believed in these stories from the very beginning, and we are beyond excited to bring the next chapter of Millie’s story to life on-screen in collaboration with our outstanding creative partners, Todd, Paul, Laura, Carly, Alex, and Sydney. The Housemaid’s Secret is another wildly thrilling book in Freida’s series that has captivated readers worldwide, and we look forward to translating it into a similarly rousing and riotous moviegoing experience.”  

Director Paul Feig also added, “It’s been thrilling to see audiences around the world fall in love with The Housemaid and the incredible work of our talented cast and crew. We’re lucky that Freida McFadden has already extended Millie’s journey on the page, and that we get to work with Rebecca Sonnenshine and Lionsgate to bring this next story to audiences.”

Source: Lionsgate
