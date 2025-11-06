The first look at the Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, has arrived with a new teaser trailer

The epic biopic project aiming to capture the life of the King of Pop is here. Lionsgate and Universal is giving audiences a glimpse at Michael with a new teaser trailer. The Michael Jackson film is helmed by Antoine Fuqua, who is best known for Training Day and The Equalizer trilogy, and he directs from a script by Oscar nominee John Logan (Gladiator, Skyfall). Jaafar Jackson takes on the monumental task of portraying Michael Jackson, and the film also stars Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Juliano Krue Valdi, with Miles Teller and Colman Domingo.

The official synopsis from Lionsgate reads,

“MICHAEL is the cinematic portrayal of the life and legacy of one of the most influential artists the world has ever known. The film tells the story of Michael Jackson’s life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his extraordinary talent as the lead of the Jackson Five, to the visionary artist whose creative ambition fueled a relentless pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world. Highlighting both his life off-stage and some of the most iconic performances from his early solo career, the film gives audiences a front-row seat to Michael Jackson as never before. This is where his story begins.”

Despite glowing reactions to early footage, the film’s release has reportedly been delayed due to legal complications. Lionsgate, the studio behind the film, had initially hoped it would be a major awards-season contender and a box office juggernaut this year – but now, it has been confirmed that they’re waiting to give the film a global theatrical release on April 24, 2026. (With a second film already in development.)

Michael comes from producer Graham King, the man behind Bohemian Rhapsody, the Freddie Mercury biopic that grossed nearly $1 billion worldwide and took home several Oscars. Like that film, Michael has endured its share of pre-release hurdles. While production reportedly went smoothly, the controversy around Jackson’s personal life — and how the film portrays it — has become a sticking point. The other producers on the film include John Branca and John McClain.

You can also check out some official stills and a new poster below.

Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson in Maven. Photo Credit: Glen Wilson

Maven. Photo Credit: Glen Wilson

Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson in MICHAEL. Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur